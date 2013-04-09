* Yen hits lowest in nearly 4 years vs dlr, 3-yr low on euro
* Profit-taking later helps weigh on dollar/yen
* Talk of dollar offers near 100 yen, stops and offers above
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 9 The yen pushed deeper
into multi-year lows against the dollar and euro on Tuesday as
the market saw every reason to sell the currency with the
Japanese central bank on a warpath to battle deflation.
The dollar rose to as high as 99.67 yen on trading
platform EBS, the greenback's strongest level versus the yen
since May 2009. The dollar later pulled back on profit-taking
and last stood at 99.23 yen, down 0.2 percent on the day.
The euro hit its highest since January 2010 against the yen
of 129.935 yen. The euro last changed hands at 129.48
yen, up 0.2 percent from late U.S. trade on Monday.
Since the Bank of Japan (BOJ) unveiled a massive stimulus
programme last Thursday, the dollar has climbed roughly 7
percent against the yen.
"For USD/JPY, upside momentum remains strong and an eventual
test of 100.00 seems in the cards," said Vassili Serebriakov,
strategist at BNP Paribas.
"Markets are increasingly focussed on the notion that larger
JGB purchases at longer maturities by the BOJ could push
Japanese domestic long-term investors elsewhere."
In a research note, analysts at JPMorgan noted that Japanese
households hold 55 percent of their financial assets in deposits
and cash, compared to 14 percent in the United States and 36
percent in the euro zone. They added that Japanese life insurers
hold 140 trillion yen in Japanese government bonds (JGBs).
According to BOJ data, Japanese households held 1,547
trillion yen in financial assets at the end of 2012, including
854 trillion yen in cash and deposits.
Even the thought that some of this cash may flow abroad is
lowering yields across the globe and pushing down the yen.
"I get the sense that the dollar could rise to about 110 yen
this year, and about 105 yen in three months' time," said a
trader for a Japanese bank in Bangkok, adding that the actions
of Japanese institutional and retail investors were a focal
point.
Still, the yen found some support on Tuesday as market
players sold the dollar to lock in profits, traders said.
Separately, there were options-related dollar offers at
levels below 100.00 yen, said the trader for a Japanese bank in
Bangkok. While stop-loss dollar buying was likely to emerge if
the greenback rises above 100.00 yen, dollar offers were also
lurking above that threshold, he added.
One possible technical resistance for the dollar lies at
about 99.73 yen, which is the 50 percent retracement of the
dollar's drop from a June 2007 high of 124.14 yen down to a
record low of 75.311 yen set in October 2011.
Underscoring the Japanese currency's weakness, commodity
currencies touched multi-year highs against the yen on Tuesday,
with the Australian dollar hitting its highest since July 2008
at about 103.80 yen and the New Zealand dollar rising
to its highest since February 2008 at about 84.49 yen
.
Earlier, the Australian dollar edged higher after data
showed China's annual consumer inflation eased to 2.1 percent in
March from February's 3.2 percent, leaving Chinese policymakers
room to keep monetary policy loose to support an economic
recovery.
After giving back some of its gains, the Australian dollar
fetched $1.0431, up 0.2 percent on the day.
Elsewhere, the euro rose 0.3 percent to $1.3046. The
euro hit a three-week high of $1.3068 earlier after triggering
some stop-loss buying at levels near $1.3050.