* Dollar dips vs yen, but not too far from 100 yen
* Greenback up about 7 pct vs yen since BOJ's easing
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, April 12 The dollar edged lower
versus the yen on Friday but stayed within striking distance of
100 yen, with the Bank of Japan's radical monetary stimulus seen
likely to keep the yen under pressure.
The greenback has gained roughly 7 percent from about 92.90
yen since the BOJ pledged last week to inject about $1.4
trillion into the Japanese economy in less than two years to
achieve its target of 2 percent inflation.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent from late U.S. trade on
Thursday to 99.47 yen. The dollar had hit a high of 99.95
yen on Thursday on trading platform EBS, its highest level
versus the Japanese currency since April 2009.
The greenback has come tantalisingly close to 100 yen this
week, but its rise has been rebuffed by options-related offers,
traders say.
Analysts have been quick to revise up their forecasts for
dollar/yen with Societe Generale analysts now targeting an
eventual rise to 110, up from 103 previously.
David Rodriguez, strategist at DailyFX, said it was only a
matter of time before the 100-level is taken out.
"Recent market moves emphasise that traders should not fight
the Bank of Japan," he said in a client note.
The yen showed little reaction to comments from BOJ Governor
Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday.
Kuroda said the BOJ has taken all necessary steps to meet
its 2 percent inflation target in two years and will try to
minimise the market disruption from its massive bond buying.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to 130.45 yen,
having pulled back from a three-year high of 131.10 yen set on
Thursday.
Against the dollar, the euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3113
.
The BOJ's sweeping monetary stimulus has put the focus on
whether Japanese investors will increase their overseas
investment.
Market players were watching to see whether "a wall of
money" will flood out of Japan and head toward overseas assets,
said Rob Ryan, a strategist for RBS in Singapore.
Ryan, however, said he was sceptical that Japanese
institutional investors would drastically increase their overall
exposure to foreign exchange risk at this point, even if a few
currencies such as the Australian dollar hold some attraction.
"If you look on a risk-adjusted basis...given the currency
volatility, can you sit there and invest large amounts of your
portfolio in unhedged bonds? The answer is no. Not while yields
are offering marginal pick-up," he said.
Japanese capital flows data released on Thursday showed no
signs of any increase in Japanese capital outflows in the wake
of the BOJ's easing, or even since the start of the year.
The data showed that Japanese investors sold a net 1.145
trillion yen ($11.5 billion) worth of foreign bonds last week,
the biggest selling in a year, as they cashed in gains at the
start of Japan's financial year.
Since the beginning of January, Japanese investors have
repatriated a total of 8.02 trillion yen, including their flows
in overseas equities and money market instruments as well as
foreign bonds, according to the data.