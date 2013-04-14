* Dollar correction offers buying opportunity-strategist
* Chinese data awaited; upside surprise could lift Aussie
TOKYO, April 15 The dollar got off to a weaker
start against the yen on Monday, well below last week's
four-year high after the United States explicitly said it would
watch to ensure Japan's policies were not aimed at weakening its
currency.
In a semi-annual report on currency practices of major trade
partners, the U.S. Treasury Department said it would press Japan
to adhere to the commitment it made in February as a member of
the Group of Seven and Group of 20 nations to let the market
determine exchange rates.
The dollar bought 98.36 yen, above Friday's session
low of 98.08 yen, though still well shy of a four-year peak of
99.95 yen struck on trading platform EBS on Thursday.
While the U.S. currency statement took some of the wind out
of the dollar's sails on its recent sojourn higher against the
yen, analysts said the yen weakening trend would likely resume
in light of the Bank of Japan's radical monetary policy overhaul
that will pump about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than
two years.
"We do not think the report is suggesting that the U.S.
government will increase their contempt on JPY weakness, as long
as it is determined by the market," Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan
rates and FX research at JPMorgan Chase Bank, wrote in a note to
clients.
While the dollar might not strongly rebound against the yen
ahead of the G20 meeting on Thursday and Friday, "we think this
correction will provide a good opportunity to buy," Sasaki
added.
Friday's U.S. data also undermined the dollar. Retail sales
fell 0.4 percent in March, suggesting the economy may have
faltered at the end of the first quarter.
Currency speculators decreased their bets in favour of the
dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
Strategists and market participants say the pace of the
dollar's upward progress against the yen will largely be
determined by whether the BOJ's massive asset-buying prompts
Japanese investors to increase their overseas investments, and
the extent to which those investments will be unhedged.
"The yen bears have been frustrated by a series of
developments," said Marc Chandler, global head of foreign
exchange strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"They were unpleasantly surprised by news that the Japanese
themselves were large sellers, not buyers, of foreign bonds in
the first full week of the new fiscal year," he said in a
research note.
One potentially dollar-supportive factor is the escalation
of tension on the Korean peninsula, and any negative
developments on that front could prompt investors to buy back
the U.S. unit.
North Korea has threatened for weeks to attack the United
States, South Korea and Japan since the United Nations imposed
new sanctions on the rogue state in response to its latest
nuclear arms test in February, fuelling speculation it might
launch another missile.
Japan and the United States cannot allow North Korea to
possess nuclear weapons, Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida
said on Sunday after a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry.
The euro was slightly firmer at 128.87 yen, above
Friday's low of 128.70, though still below a three-year high of
131.10 yen set on Thursday.
Against the dollar, the euro slipped about 0.1 percent to
$1.3100.
Later in the session, investors will be watching Chinese
economic data, including reports on gross domestic product,
industrial production and retail sales for trading cues.
A GDP reading above the expected 8 percent growth could give
the Australian dollar a lift, as China is the resource-rich
country's biggest export market.
The Aussie was firm against its U.S. counterpart,
buying $1.0510, up about 0.1 percent from Friday's levels and
moving back toward a three-month high of $1.0582 marked on
Thursday.