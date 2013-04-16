* Disappointing China data, gold rout, Boston explosion damage risk sentiment

* Yen-selling loses momentum after US report mentions Japan's policy

* Aussie licks wounds after sharp fall

By Hideyuki Sano

TOKYO, April 16 The yen hit two-week highs while commodity currencies tumbled on Tuesday after disappointing Chinese data, a rout in commodity prices led by gold, and explosions in Boston sapped risk sentiment.

Selling in the yen also lost momentum after the United States said late last week in its currency report it would watch Japan's policies to ensure Tokyo was not devaluing the yen to gain competitive advantage for exports.

In early trade the dollar fell as low as 95.67 yen, its lowest since April 4, following reports of explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon.

It last stood at 96.84 yen, not far from late U.S. trade and still down more than 3 percent from a four-year high of 99.95 yen hit last week following the Bank of Japan's big stimulus launch earlier this month.

"Many players had positioned themselves for the dollar's rise above 100 yen and now they were forced to dump the dollar. But looking at the U.S. currency report, you get the impression while the U.S. and other countries may accept the 90-95 yen range, they don't welcome 95-100 range," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.

Investors are refraining from yen-selling ahead of Group of 20 meeting in Washington from Thursday, thinking other countries may protest against or even seek to stem the yen's rapid decline -- which accelerated after the BOJ's easing campaign started on April 4.

The dollar also briefly extended its decline against the yen after data showed the pace of growth in manufacturing in New York state slowed more than expected in April, adding to concern the global economy may be losing momentum.

Investors bought back the yen against commodity currencies after China's economic recovery stumbled unexpectedly in the first three months of 2013, data showed on Monday, leading to broad declines in commodity prices.

The Australian dollar dived 3.9 percent against the yen on Monday to 99.40 yen and last traded at 100.12 yen.

Against the dollar, the Aussie traded at $1.0331, little changed after Monday's 1.8 percent fall.

Spooking many traders in particular was a sharp sell-off in gold, which fell 9 percent on Monday, its biggest percentage loss since 1983.

"When investors suffer a massive loss in one asset, they often have to make up for losses by unwinding trades that are still in the money. The dollar/yen and cross/yen should be one of the best candidates given their sharp gains in recent months," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

Reports of explosions near the finish line of the Boston Marathon hurt investors' risk sentiment further. A White House official said the twin blasts are being treated as an "act of terror."

The euro fetched $1.3046, little changed from late U.S. levels after a 0.6 percent fall on Monday and off Thursday's one-month high of $1.3138.

The euro has seen resilient demand despite signs of renewed tension in the 17-member area following a bailout for Cyprus and on political uncertainty in Italy.