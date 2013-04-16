* Disappointing China data, gold rout, Boston explosion
damage risk sentiment
* Yen-selling loses momentum after US report mentions
Japan's policy
* Aussie licks wounds after sharp fall
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 16 The yen hit two-week highs while
commodity currencies tumbled on Tuesday after disappointing
Chinese data, a rout in commodity prices led by gold, and
explosions in Boston sapped risk sentiment.
Selling in the yen also lost momentum after the United
States said late last week in its currency report it would watch
Japan's policies to ensure Tokyo was not devaluing the yen to
gain competitive advantage for exports.
In early trade the dollar fell as low as 95.67 yen, its
lowest since April 4, following reports of explosions near the
finish line of the Boston Marathon.
It last stood at 96.84 yen, not far from late U.S.
trade and still down more than 3 percent from a four-year high
of 99.95 yen hit last week following the Bank of Japan's big
stimulus launch earlier this month.
"Many players had positioned themselves for the dollar's
rise above 100 yen and now they were forced to dump the dollar.
But looking at the U.S. currency report, you get the impression
while the U.S. and other countries may accept the 90-95 yen
range, they don't welcome 95-100 range," said Daisuke Uno, chief
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Bank.
Investors are refraining from yen-selling ahead of Group of
20 meeting in Washington from Thursday, thinking other countries
may protest against or even seek to stem the yen's rapid decline
-- which accelerated after the BOJ's easing campaign started on
April 4.
The dollar also briefly extended its decline against the yen
after data showed the pace of growth in manufacturing in New
York state slowed more than expected in April, adding to concern
the global economy may be losing momentum.
Investors bought back the yen against commodity currencies
after China's economic recovery stumbled unexpectedly in the
first three months of 2013, data showed on Monday, leading to
broad declines in commodity prices.
The Australian dollar dived 3.9 percent against the yen on
Monday to 99.40 yen and last traded at 100.12 yen.
Against the dollar, the Aussie traded at $1.0331,
little changed after Monday's 1.8 percent fall.
Spooking many traders in particular was a sharp sell-off in
gold, which fell 9 percent on Monday, its biggest percentage
loss since 1983.
"When investors suffer a massive loss in one asset, they
often have to make up for losses by unwinding trades that are
still in the money. The dollar/yen and cross/yen should be one
of the best candidates given their sharp gains in recent
months," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
Reports of explosions near the finish line of the Boston
Marathon hurt investors' risk sentiment further. A White House
official said the twin blasts are being treated as an "act of
terror."
The euro fetched $1.3046, little changed from late
U.S. levels after a 0.6 percent fall on Monday and off
Thursday's one-month high of $1.3138.
The euro has seen resilient demand despite signs of renewed
tension in the 17-member area following a bailout for Cyprus and
on political uncertainty in Italy.