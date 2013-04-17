* Dollar/yen and euro/yen push higher
* Talk of dlr/yen buying by Japanese importers, model funds
* Steadier gold, after historic plunge, soothe jitters
By Masayuki Kitano and Ian Chua
SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, April 17 The yen fell broadly
on Wednesday, succumbing to renewed pressure after gold prices
steadied somewhat from an eye-watering plunge earlier in the
week.
The dollar was changing hands at about 98.32 yen, up 0.8
percent from late U.S. trade on Tuesday but still down about 1.6
percent from a four-year high of 99.95 yen set last week.
The euro climbed 0.8 percent to 129.51 yen,
although it still remained some way off a three-year peak of
131.10 yen hit last week.
A historic 9 percent plunge in gold prices on Monday,
coupled with concerns about China's economic growth had sapped
risk sentiment and helped the yen regain a bit of the ground
lost in a tide of selling this month sparked by the Bank of
Japan's aggressive stimulus programme.
"We still believe that the recent volatility in the
commodity prices was mainly driven by long position liquidation,
while the underlying backdrop remains risk-positive due to
expanding global monetary easing," said Vassili Serebriakov,
strategist at BNP Paribas.
The Bank of Japan's radical monetary policy overhaul will
pump about $1.4 trillion into the economy in less than two
years, via a souped-up bond-buying scheme that is expected to
drive Japanese investors to look overseas in search of better
yields.
"We see renewed USD/JPY gains driven by Japanese investor
outflows, targeting USD/JPY at 105 by year-end," said
Serebriakov.
A trader for a Japanese bank in Bangkok said there was talk
of dollar-buying against the yen by Japanese importers and model
funds on Wednesday.
But some say it would not be a surprise to see the dollar
retreat versus the yen in the next two to three months, given
its 28 percent gain since hitting a low of 77.79 yen struck last
October. Momentum for a weaker yen gained in mid-November when
Japan's current prime minister began calling for aggressive
easing as part of his election campaign.
"It's just natural that we see a retracement," said James
Brodie, CIO of the Sherpa Funds Pte Ltd, a small G10-focused
hedge fund in Singapore that engages in fully automated,
programme trading.
He said a possible downside target for the dollar is the
38.2 percent retracement of its rise from its 2011 low to last
week's high. That retracement level is about 90.55 yen.
G20 MEETING
In the near-term, the market will be focused on the Group of
20 meeting beginning on Thursday in Washington, where finance
ministers and central bankers from the world's leading economies
will discuss the economic and financial market outlook,
including the Cyprus crisis and asset price reactions.
It seems unlikely that Japan will face any significant
criticism over the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing at
the G20 meeting, said Mitul Kotecha, Hong Kong-based head of
foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agriole.
"Although there may be some warnings about not focusing on
exchange rate levels, etc. I don't think there is going to be
anything categoric to put pressure on Japan to change its
monetary policy," Kotecha said.
A senior Canadian financial official said on Tuesday that
Canada was supportive of Japan's effort to kick-start its
economy and that the G20 believed policy should target domestic
economies and not exchange rates.
The euro held steady against the dollar at $1.3172,
after having hit a seven-week high of $1.3202 on Tuesday, partly
helped by its bounce versus the yen.
The single currency had added to its gains on Tuesday after
breaching resistance at its 100-day moving average at roughly
$1.3155, a level which could now act as support for the euro.