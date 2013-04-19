* Major currencies in directionless trade overnight
* Aussie on track for biggest weekly fall in nearly a year
* Global growth worries, slump in commodity prices weigh
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 19 The euro and yen started trade
in Asia on Friday in familiar territory having steadied from
wild swings in a week that took a heavy toll on commodity
currencies such as the Australian dollar.
Trading overnight was uneventful with some dealers
describing it as cautious consolidation after a week driven by
renewed worries about global growth and a sharp slide in
commodity prices, which hit risk sentiment hard.
More soft U.S. data on Thursday, including cooling factory
activity in the nation's Mid-Atlantic region in April, provided
further evidence of a moderation in growth, adding to a string
of disappointing economic reports from China and Germany.
The euro stood at $1.3056, little changed from late
New York and Tokyo levels on Thursday. But it was on track to
end the week down 0.5 percent, well off a seven-week high near
$1.3200 reached on Tuesday.
Traders said solid demand for Spanish government bonds at an
auction on Thursday helped support the common currency, but that
was offset by ongoing political uncertainty in Italy.
"The cloud of ECB rate cut expectations also continues to
hang over the euro and could be reinforced by next week's weaker
'flash' PMI estimates and Germany's Ifo survey," said Vassili
Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas.
Earlier in the week, European Central Bank Governing Council
member Jens Weidmann was quoted by the Wall Street Journal as
saying the bank could ease policy further if economic data
warrants it.
"Nevertheless, we expect these to remain temporary setbacks
for the euro. The overall trend in the euro zone risk premia
appears to be lower rather than higher, while an ECB rate cut
would still fall well short of the aggressive balance sheet
expansion by the Fed and the BOJ," BNP's Serebriakov added.
Japan's radical reflationary policies unveiled earlier this
month weighed heavily on the yen, although renewed concerns
about global growth this week prompted many investors to pare
bearish positions in the Japanese currency.
That has seen the dollar retreat from a four-year peak near
100 yen set last week to 98.23. The euro fetched 128.24
yen, also down from a three-year peak of 131.10
scaled last week.
Global policymakers are gathered in Washington for a Group
of 20 nations meeting and will discuss the impact of
unprecedented monetary policy easing that have fanned tensions
over currency wars. They are expected to confirm a February
pledge to avoid competitive currency devaluations, officials
have said.
Among the biggest losers this week are commodity currencies
such as the Australian dollar, which had been stung by worries
about growth in China, Australia's single biggest export market.
The Aussie last stood at $1.0294, little changed
from late local levels, but well off a three-month high near
$1.0600 set last week. It was down about 2 percent so far this
week, on track for its biggest weekly fall in 11 months.
There is little in the way of major economic news out of
Asia on Friday, leaving the focus squarely on the G20 meeting.