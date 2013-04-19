* Dollar, euro rise against yen on Japan finmin's comments
* But still some caution ahead of Friday's G20 meeting
* Aussie firmer but on track for hefty weekly loss
* Global growth worries, slump in commodity prices weigh
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, April 19 The yen fell on Friday after
Japan said the Group of 20 has accepted Tokyo's stance that the
Bank of Japan's sweeping monetary expansion is aimed at beating
deflation and not at competitively weakening the yen.
The comments by Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso eased
concerns that the bold monetary stimulus, which had triggered a
drop in the yen to a four-year low versus the dollar last week,
could come under criticism at the G20 meeting.
The dollar rose 0.5 percent from late U.S. trade on Thursday
to 98.59 yen, while the euro gained 0.5 percent to about
128.78 yen.
"The market had been rather nervous about the G20," said a
trader for a European bank in Tokyo, adding that such jitters
had increased after the United States issued its semi-annual
report on the currency practices of major trade partners last
week.
In the report, the United States had put Japan on notice
that it was watching its economic policies to ensure they were
not aimed at devaluing the yen to gain a competitive advantage.
Global policymakers are gathered in Washington for a Group
of 20 nations meeting on Thursday and Friday. They are expected
to confirm a February pledge to avoid competitive currency
devaluations, officials have said.
Although Japan seems unlikely to face any official criticism
from the G20 as a whole, comments from individual members still
bear watching, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets
analyst for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
"It's hard to tell what kind of comments might emerge, how
strong their tone might be, and what kind of impact they may
have on the market," Okagawa said.
The BOJ's sweeping monetary stimulus unveiled earlier in
April had triggered a tide of yen-selling that lifted the dollar
to a four-year high of 99.95 yen last week.
The yen, however, has regained a bit of ground this week as
renewed concerns about global growth prompted investors to trim
bearish positions in the Japanese currency.
Among the biggest losers this week are commodity currencies
such as the Australian dollar, which had been stung by worries
about growth in China, Australia's single biggest export market.
The Aussie edged up 0.3 percent to $1.0330. The
Australian dollar, however, is down 1.7 percent so far this
week, on track for its biggest weekly fall since October.
JAPANESE INVESTORS
The outcome of the G20 is likely to be "relatively benign"
and the yen seems set to weaken further in the next few months,
said Callum Henderson, Singapore-based global head of FX
research for Standard Chartered Bank.
"Our view remains that the yen will continue to fall. Our
(dollar/yen) forecast for end-Q2 is 105," Henderson said.
Japanese capital flows data shows that Japanese investors,
rather than make a dash toward overseas assets this month, have
instead been repatriating funds from abroad.
Still, analysts expect Japanese investors' appetite for
overseas assets to pick up eventually.
"I do think that given the BOJ's aim of flattening the JGB
curve...that Japanese longer term investors such as life
insurers and pension funds will be forced to go abroad," said
Henderson at Standard Chartered Bank, referring to the yield
curve for Japanese government bonds.
"When or if it does happen, clearly it's going to be yen
negative," Henderson said.
To be sure, there are some foreign bond markets within the
G10 and emerging markets where Japanese investors will probably
get better yields than are available at home even if they fully
hedge their currency risk, Henderson added.