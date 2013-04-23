* Flash HSBC PMI for China points to tepid Q2 recovery
* Aussie hits six-week low; yen rises broadly
* Stop-loss dollar selling adds to dollar/yen's drop
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, April 23 The yen rose broadly and the
Australian dollar hit a six-week low on Tuesday as a weak
reading on the Chinese manufacturing sector stirred worries
about the health of the global economy.
The Australian dollar touched a low of $1.0222 as of
0337 GMT, its lowest level since March 11, and last changed
hands at $1.0224, down 0.4 percent from late U.S. trade.
Growth in China's vast factory sector dipped in April as new
export orders shrank, according to the flash HSBC Purchasing
Managers' Index -- a preliminary survey of factory managers,
suggesting the world's No.2 economy still faces formidable
global headwinds into the second quarter.
The gauge of manufacturing in China, Australia's biggest
export market, triggered a renewed fall in the Aussie dollar,
which only last week had suffered its biggest weekly percentage
drop in nearly a year, hit by concerns about Chinese growth and
a rout in commodity prices.
Against the yen, the Australian dollar slid about 1.0
percent to 100.85.
The yen rose broadly, with the U.S. dollar falling 0.6
percent to about 98.68 yen.
The dollar's drop versus the yen gained momentum after
triggering some stop-loss dollar offers, said Jeffrey Halley, FX
trader for Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.
In addition, Japanese names and some short-term traders were
spotted selling cross/yen pairs on Tuesday morning, Halley said.
The dollar had made an attempt to break above the
psychologically key 100 yen level on Monday after Group of 20
countries gave a stamp of approval to Japan's massive monetary
easing program, which sent the yen reeling to a four-year low of
99.95 versus the dollar earlier this month.
Although the dollar's latest attempt to break above 100 yen
failed, the greenback is seen likely to attract buying against
the yen on dips.
"Personally feel that any dips in dollar/yen and the related
crosses will be bought into," said a trader for a Japanese bank
in Singapore.
"There is no indication, at least at my end, of any
significant move to buy the yen, except on profit-taking," the
trader added.
The euro also retreated against the yen, falling 0.8 percent
to 128.66 yen.
Against the dollar, the euro sagged 0.2 percent to $1.3040
, still stuck in a range of $1.30 to $1.32 for now.
Keeping a lid on the euro were comments from European
Central Bank policymakers that suggested the bank may be leaning
towards a cut in interest rates.