* Euro suffers fresh setback after German business activity
data
* Talk of ECB rate cut keeping lid on the euro
* AUD off lows, eyes on CPI data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 24 The euro languished at two-week
lows in early Asian trade on Wednesday, having suffered a
setback after disappointing economic news out of Germany fuelled
talk of an interest rate cut by the European Central Bank.
The common currency fell more than 0.5 percent to $1.2973
in light of a survey showing a sharp drop in German
business activity in April. It has shed 1.5 percent since
hitting a high around $1.3200 last week.
But solid support at the session low, which also corresponds
to the 50 percent retracement level of its April 4-16 rally,
helped steady the euro. It last traded at $1.3002.
German business morale for April due later on Wednesday is
the market's next focus.
Despite the data, Europe's main share index posted its
biggest one-day gain in more than seven months, while Spain sold
3-month bills at the lowest yield on record at an auction,
suggesting there was no widespread market panic.
Still, some analysts doubted the conservative ECB would
embark on a much more aggressive easing beyond a simple cut in
the refi rate.
"We thus view dips to the 1.2750-1.2800 area as a potential
buying opportunity and see the combination of a lack of more
aggressive ECB action, such as negative rates or QE, and
declining euro bond market stress leading to an eventual EUR/USD
bounce," said Vassili Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas.
Against the yen, the euro dipped to 127.87 before
recovering to 129.25. The dollar also survived a fall to 98.48
yen before popping back up to 99.42, with investors still
eyeing an eventual break of the 100 barrier.
Choppy overnight trade was made worse by a tweet, quickly
shot down as bogus, about explosions at the White House. It was
later revealed that hackers took control of the Associated Press
Twitter account and sent the false tweet.
Most of the surveys on Tuesday showed major economies in
North America, Europe and Asia lost some momentum this month, a
development that may see central banks intensify efforts to
revive a flagging global recovery.
Yet there was no renewed selling pressure on risk assets,
perhaps as investors began to anticipate yet more quantitative
easing from the world's major central banks. That helped the
Australian dollar bounce back to $1.0262 from a
six-week low of $1.0221 plumbed on Tuesday.
The Aussie's immediate focus is consumer inflation data due
at 0130 GMT. Forecasts is for annual underlying inflation to
stay benign at around 2.4 percent, allowing the Reserve Bank of
Australia to maintain its easing bias.
The kiwi was also better bid, and found further support
after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand gave a relatively upbeat
assessment on the economy.
As expected the RBNZ left interest rates at a record low 2.5
percent and said they would stay there for the rest of the year.
The kiwi gained about 40 pips on the back of the RBNZ
comments and was last at $0.8436, off a three-week low
of $0.8360 plumbed Tuesday.