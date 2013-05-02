* Euro slips, stays below two-month high vs dollar
* Fed recommits to aggressive stimulus programme
* ECB next in focus, then U.S. jobs on Friday
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, May 2 The euro eased versus the
dollar on Thursday and stayed below the previous day's two-month
high, but further losses could be limited with the market
already positioned for a possible European Central Bank interest
rate cut.
The euro inched down 0.1 percent to $1.3169. The
single currency had hit a two-month high of $1.3243 on Wednesday
on trading platform EBS, as the dollar retreated after data
showed that U.S. companies hired the fewest employees in seven
months in April.
The euro's immediate fortunes depend on the ECB, which is
seen likely to deliver a token 25 basis-point rate cut to its
0.75 percent benchmark refinancing rate at its meeting later on
Thursday.
Anything less than a rate cut could give a boost to the
euro, traders said.
Sim Moh Siong, FX strategist for Bank of Singapore, said the
euro could prove resilient even if the ECB were to cut its main
refinancing rate.
"The ECB rate cut has been priced in, so even if they cut...
it shouldn't really impact on the euro too much," he said,
adding that the recent weakness of U.S. economic data may help
support the single currency.
"What would have a more material impact on the euro in terms
of downside risk would be a deposit rate cut, but I don't think
that is on the table," he added.
The deposit rate, currently at zero, acts as a floor for
money markets, and the ECB has made clear it has no appetite to
take it into negative territory.
The dollar stood at 81.675 against a basket of
currencies, having hit a two-month low of 81.331 on Wednesday.
The greenback had pulled away from its two-month trough
after the U.S. Federal Reserve recommitted to its aggressive
stimulus programme on Wednesday and kept its options open on
what it would do next.
That had disappointed some in the market looking for a clear
indication of bigger debt purchases, driving U.S. Treasury
yields up from four-month lows and helping the dollar trim broad
losses.
U.S. JOBS DATA
Yet with U.S. data turning soft, some analysts said the Fed
is more likely to respond by increasing its debt purchases
rather than taper off.
Analysts at Barclays Capital said the Fed's stance was
"incrementally dovish" and suggested that real yields have room
to fall.
A focal point for the market is the closely watched U.S.
jobs data due on Friday.
In addition to the weaker-than-expected ADP National
Employment Report, two separate reports on manufacturing
released on Wednesday also showed employment slowed in April,
pointing to the risk of a soft reading from Friday's jobs data.
Against the yen, the dollar edged down 0.3 percent to 97.13
yen, staying below a four-year high of 99.95 yen set in
April.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $1.0224
.
The Aussie dollar sagged after Australian building approvals
unexpectedly slipped 5.5 percent in March against forecasts of a
rise of 1.3 percent.
The Australian dollar got little help from the final HSBC
reading of China's PMI for April, which came in at 50.4, largely
in line with a flash reading of 50.5.
The result, however, failed to quell fresh concerns about
the strength of China's economy following recent soft data.
China is Australia's single biggest export market.