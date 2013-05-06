* Euro softens after dovish comments from ECB head
* Draghi says ready to cut rates further if needed
* Aussie dlr defensive ahead of rate decision
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, May 7 The euro struggled to gain any
momentum in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while the Australian
dollar nursed losses as bears bet on the prospect of a cut in
interest rates later in the session.
The common currency was at $1.3073, having pulled
back from Monday's high of $1.3141. It fell as far as $1.3053
after the head of the European Central Bank (ECB) reiterated the
central bank's readiness to cut interest rates again if needed.
In a speech in Rome, ECB President Mario Draghi said the
bank would monitor incoming data closely and be ready to cut
rates further, including the deposit rate currently at zero.
Initial support for the euro is seen around $1.3024, the
76.4 percent retracement of its April 24-May 1 rally and the
55-day moving average at $1.3021.
Vassili Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas, said further
downside risks for the euro are likely to be limited thanks to
ongoing significant support from European market sentiment.
"Both European financial equities and the core-periphery
spreads have been moving in a favourable direction and indicate
that EUR/USD can potentially strengthen to the 1.34-1.35 area."
Trading was relatively subdued overnight with UK financial
markets closed for a bank holiday. Japanese markets reopen on
Tuesday after a four-day long weekend.
The common currency also ceded a bit of ground against the
yen, slipping to 129.85 from Monday's session high of
130.40. However, it remained near a 3-year high of 131.10 set
last month.
The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index drift up to
82.340 from Monday's low of 81.982, helping keep it well
away from last week's 2-month trough of 81.331.
Against the yen, the greenback was at 99.35, having
risen on the back of upbeat U.S. jobs data last Friday. It
appeared to be gearing up for another go at tough resistance at
the psychological 100 level.
The big mover overnight was the Australian dollar, which
fell 0.6 percent to $1.0253 as markets positioned for a
possible interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia
(RBA).
While the majority of analysts polled by Reuters suspect the
RBA will not cut, markets have priced in a 50-50 chance of a
quarter point easing in the cash rate to a record low 2.75
percent.
Those arguing for a cut point to still tame inflation at
home and recent signs of slower growth in China, the country's
biggest export market.
Others, however, say the bank will wait for employment data
later this week and a report on company investment plans later
in the month before making a decision.
Should the RBA hold steady at 0430 GMT, the Aussie should
squeeze higher to test resistance in $1.0300/23 zone. Strong
support is seen at the overnight low near $1.0220, a level which
has propped the currency up in the past few weeks.