* Aussie drops after RBA cuts policy rate
* Euro softens after dovish comments from ECB head
* Draghi says ready to cut rates further if needed
* Yen steps up after Japanese holidays but seen staying on
defensive
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, May 7 The Australian dollar
slumped to a two-month trough on Tuesday after the Reserve Bank
of Australia cut rates to a record low, while the euro remained
capped as the common currency was unable to shake off dovish
comments from the European Central Bank chief.
The yen bounced back from a 10-day low versus the dollar on
Japanese exporters' buying after a long weekend in Japan, though
many traders expect the currency to stay under pressure after a
solid U.S. job report last week.
The big mover was the Australian dollar, which fell 0.7
percent to $1.0181 after RBA cut rates by a quarter of
a percentage point to 2.75 percent citing a historically high
Aussie dollar.
The market had been evenly divided on the chance of policy
easing on Tuesday.
The Aussie broke through a support around $1.0220 and fell
as to $1.0178, its lowest since March 4. The low that day of
$1.0116 is seen as an important support.
"I think really what seems to have driven it is inflation
trending lower than expected, giving them scope to move and to
cut," said Su-Lin Ong, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets.
"I think in an environment where you've got pretty modest
growth in Australia, risk reward favours lending a bit more
support. They've just done it a month earlier than we thought."
The common currency was at $1.3084, little changed on
the day after having pulled back from Monday's high of $1.3141.
It fell as far as $1.3053 after the head of the European Central
Bank (ECB) reiterated the central bank's readiness to cut
interest rates again if needed.
In a speech in Rome, ECB President Mario Draghi said the
bank would monitor incoming data closely and be ready to cut
rates further, including the deposit rate currently at zero.
"For southern European countries, a euro above $1.30 would
be too high for their economy. Among major central banks, the
ECB has been the only bank that is not expanding its balance
sheet. But It will likely consider such a step," said Minori
Uchida, chief FX analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Initial support for the euro is seen around $1.3024, the
76.4 percent retracement of its April 24-May 1 rally and the
55-day moving average at $1.3021.
Vassili Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas, said further
downside risks for the euro are likely to be limited thanks to
ongoing significant support from European market sentiment.
"Both European financial equities and the core-periphery
spreads have been moving in a favourable direction and indicate
that EUR/USD can potentially strengthen to the 1.34-1.35 area."
The common currency also ceded a bit of ground against the
yen, slipping to 129.72 from Monday's session high of
130.40 and off a 3-year high of 131.10 set last month.
The pullback in the euro saw the dollar index drift up to
82.244 from Monday's low of 81.982, helping keep it well
away from last week's 2-month trough of 81.331.
The greenback gave up some of its recent gains against the
yen as Japanese traders returned to the market after the
four-day long weekend.
The dollar slipped 0.2 percent to 99.11 yen, after
having risen as high as 99.455 on Monday on the back of the
upbeat U.S. jobs data last Friday.
Still, many market players think the currency is gearing up
for another go at tough resistance at the 100 level, which it
has failed twice to pierce last month even as the Japanese
currency came under constant pressure from the Bank of Japan's
aggressive monetary easing last month.