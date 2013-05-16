* U.S. manufacturing data puts brake on dollar's rise
* Euro steady after slumping to six-week low as euro zone
economy contracts
* Kiwi edges up 0.1 pct as pressure from dollar eases
* Yen could strengthen to 95 against dollar by
June-strategist
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 16 The dollar pulled away from a
4-1/2 year high against the yen on Thursday after disappointing
U.S. industrial data caused Treasury prices to rise for the
first time in a week, while the euro wobbled near a six-week
low.
The greenback dipped 0.1 percent to 102.20 yen
after the United States reported industrial production fell more
than expected in April, while the New York Fed's business
conditions index revealed a contraction in May.
"Maybe the dollar has gained too much over the past few
sessions and expectations were too high... this short-term
pullback might last until tomorrow," said Masashi Murata, senior
currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"But I don't think a trend for dollar selling is going to
emerge. The U.S. is the only developed country that hasn't eased
lately."
The dollar index was steady at 83.813 after
suffering a 0.6 percent fall in intraday trade on Wednesday.
However, against a basket of currencies it is still up 0.8
percent on the week, after adding 1.2 percent last week.
Recent chatter in financial markets about the possibility of
the Federal Reserve winding down its third round of quantitative
easing has put a fire under the dollar's feet. The Fed's asset
purchases are tantamount to printing money, meaning that its
termination would be positive for the U.S. currency.
"Of course data releases will impact the dollar, but the
real focus is the Fed's QE3 programme. People will be watching
statements from officials today and Bernanke at the weekend very
closely for hints on when they might exit," said Yoshio
Takahashi, currency strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
"The data just shows that the U.S. economy is not uniformly
strong, so there is uncertainty about when they could stop
easing," he added. U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on
Thursday.
EURO UNDER PRESSURE
The euro wallowed near a six-week low of $1.2843 hit on
Wednesday after data showed France had slipped into
recession, while the euro zone economy contracted for a sixth
consecutive quarter.
On Thursday, the common currency was 0.1 percent off late
U.S. levels at $1.2869.
It also moved further away from its 3-year high against the
yen struck on Tuesday, dropping 0.2 percent to 131.54 yen
. Some analysts see its recent gains against the yen as
an overreach, particularly given that the European Central Bank
said it could cut the deposit rate to zero if growth rates
worsen.
The Aussie, meanwhile, has lost 4.5 percent this
month, exacerbated by a surprise rate cut from the central bank,
while the Kiwi has dropped 3.6 percent.
On Thursday, the Australian dollar eased 0.1 percent to
$0.9884, while the Kiwi reclaimed 0.1 percent to $0.8246.
By comparison, the yen has tumbled 17.8 percent against the
dollar this year, helped by aggressive monetary easing by Bank
of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda. If it does not rebound in the
remaining seven months of this year, the dollar would mark its
best year against its Japanese counterpart since 1979, when it
gained 23.7 percent.
Barclays said in a report that most of the dollar's spurts
against the yen have taken place outside of Asian trading hours,
suggesting that local players are not the major drivers of yen
weakness.
"Japanese investors are buying foreign assets, but foreigners
are still buying yen. Kuroda's easing has lost its potency as a
market driver, and there are demerits to a weaker yen such as
rising import prices," said Murata of Brown Brothers Harriman.
"In fact, we think the dollar could drop back to 95 yen by
the end of June, and we see the base of its year-end range as 90
yen."