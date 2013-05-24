* Nikkei's volatility spooks yen bears
* Yen near 2-week high vs dollar, 7-week high against Aussie
* Setback in Nikkei, dlr/yen seen as temporary correction
* Dollar aided by expectations Fed is leaning toward
tapering QE
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 24 The yen surged on Friday as
volatility in Japanese shares after a 7.3 percent plunge the day
before spooked yen-sellers, prompting a wholesale unwinding of
bets to profit from the Bank of Japan's monetary easing.
The yen edged near a two-week high on the dollar and
seven-week highs against the Australian dollar, with some
traders speculating selling was mostly from algorithm players,
who often execute trades based on correlation patterns of the
past.
The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 101.63 yen, and was
down 2.0 percent from Wednesday's 4-1/2-year high of 103.74 yen.
A break of its two-week low of 100.83 yen hit on Thursday could
open the way for a test of the 100 yen mark.
The Nikkei share average ended up 0.9 percent after
falling sharply at one point in a replay of its dive on
Thursday, the biggest percentage fall in two years.
"This is deja vu. People were afraid and selling the
dollar," said a trader at a Japanese bank, referring to the
Nikkei's tumble on Thursday.
The yen has dropped sharply this year and the Nikkei has
surged around 45 percent on the back of Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's prescription of aggressive monetary and fiscal
stimulus.
Many traders view the latest setback for dollar/yen and
Japanese shares as merely a correction rather than a sign that
the magic of "Abenomics" was wearing off.
"Adjustments are an important part of the market. You can't
have a one-way move forever. So yesterday's big adjustment was
necessary, I think. But if the Nikkei rebounds, it will become
easier to buy the dollar," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex
at State Street Global Markets.
Junya Tanase, chief currency strategist at JPMorgan Chase,
said the dollar fell about three percent on average in four
instances during the bull market of 2003-2007 when Japanese
shares declined more than four percent.
"Based on that average, the Nikkei could need about 20
sessions to recover the losses and the dollar/yen could fall
around three percent during that process," Tanase said.
"But even if the adjustment phase drags on, the dollar/yen
is unlikely to fall much beyond 100 yen," he added.
EURO EYES IFO
Analysts also note that the dollar is generally being
supported by expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve is
inching towards tapering its bond buying after Chairman Ben
Bernanke on Wednesday suggested this could happen in one of the
next few policy meetings.
"The battleground has shifted to the U.S. economy. The
market will scrutinise whether the U.S. economy is strong enough
for the Fed to taper its bond buying," said Katsunori Kitakura,
associate general manager of market making at Sumitomo Mitsui
Trust Bank.
Data showed on Thursday that U.S. initial jobless claims
dropped more than expected.
The dollar index, which measures the currency's value
against a basket of six other major currencies, stood at 83.765
, almost flat on the day and near a three-year high of
84.498 hit on Thursday.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to $1.2917, though it kept
some distance from a six-week low of $1.2796 hit last week, with
immediate focus on Germany's Ifo business sentiment index due at
0800 GMT.
The growing view that the Fed will take its foot off the
bond-buying scheme pedal is hurting the Australian dollar, which
has been a magnet for funds looking for higher yields.
The Aussie fell 0.5 percent to $0.9685, with its
2012 low of $0.9581 seen as critical support. On Thursday, it
fell to as low as $0.9593.
The Aussie also fell more than one percent against the yen
to 98.34 yen, having fallen as low as 97.31 yen on
Thursday, its lowest level since April 4.