* Nikkei's rebound relieves yen bears
* Dollar/yen stays above key technical support levels
* Dollar also underpinned by expectations Fed will taper QE
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, May 28 The yen tumbled on Tuesday as
Japanese shares appeared to be stabilising after sharp losses
and extreme volatility in the past few sessions, easing worries
investors may have to close their yen-selling positions to make
up for losses.
While the Nikkei's fall of more than 10 percent from its 5
1/2-year peak has reminded traders how painful a correction of
one-way trade can be, the market expects the Bank of Japan's
massive easing to likely weaken the yen in the long term.
"The Nikkei's trading range is narrowing down day by day.
This is not like a panic we saw after the Lehman shock. If
volatility is steadying at the current level, then dollar/yen is
likely to head higher," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of FX at
Societe Generale in Tokyo.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent to 101.75 yen, up more
than a full yen from two-week low of 100.66 hit on Friday,
staying above key technical support levels, including 21-day
moving average, at 100.80 yen on Tuesday.
Its kijun line on the daily Ichimoku charts, now at 100.37,
is also seen as a major support, said Osamu Takashima, chief FX
strategist at Citibank.
Japan's Nikkei share average rose 0.5 percent on
Tuesday, recovering from a three-week intraday low hit earlier
in the day.
The euro also gained 131.39 yen, pulling up
from Thursday's trough around 129.95.
The dollar was also underpinned by expectations that the
U.S. Federal Reserve is ready to scale back its massive stimulus
programme.
The euro eased 0.2 percent to $1.2903, though it has
no sign of breaking out of its rough $1.28-1.32 range in the
past few months.
Investors have clearly turned bearish on the once
high-flying Australian dollar, with the market still betting on
yet more interest rate cuts given slower growth in the country's
single biggest export market, China.
The Aussie eased 0.1 percent to $0.9626, staying
close to the 2012 nadir of $0.9581. A break there would take it
back to lows not seen since October 2011.
It has fallen 9 percent from a high of $1.0583 set just last
month.
Some analysts suspect the slide in the Aussie is overdone.
Analysts at St. George believe the Chinese recovery will be
sustained and the notion that the Fed could start unwinding its
bond purchases within a few months is premature.
"This would suggest the AUD should not drift too far away
from parity for too long," said Janu Chan, an economist at St
George.
"Our forecast of $1.02 by end 2013 and $1.00 by end 2014
reflects our view of a later pullback in stimulus from the
Federal Reserve, the relative strength of the Australian economy
and positive prospects for China."