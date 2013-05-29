* Dollar moves up across the board, yen weakens
* Aussie breaks key support, slips further
* Strong U.S. data stands out again weakness elsewhere-
economist
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 29 The dollar gained broadly in early
Asian trade on Wednesday after robust economic data boosted
Treasury yields and raised expectations that the Fed may make an
early exit from its easing scheme, making the greenback more
attractive.
The yen edged down 0.1 percent to 102.37 against
the dollar after slipping 1.4 percent on Tuesday, after data
showed U.S. consumer confidence reached a five-year high in May,
while single-family home prices marked their biggest annual gain
in seven years.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar
rose 0.2 percent to 84.33 after tacking on 0.7 percent in the
previous session. Demand for dollars rose as Treasury yields
surged to their highest in a year and the Dow stock index hit
another record high.
"Expectations they will stop QE is a factor, but I think
more than that it's about the fact U.S. growth outstrips that of
Japan and Europe. Even if they didn't stop QE I think the
general trend for dollar buying would continue," said Daisuke
Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
The dollar's strength piled pressure on the Australian
dollar, which broke through key support to a 19-month
low of $0.9581. The currency lost 0.4 percent, extending its
tumble this month to 7.6 percent, after a surprise rate cut from
the central bank also weighed on the currency.
The Aussie broke key support at its 2012 low of $0.9581,
signalling that its downtrend is likely to continue.
"For the time being, a bearish AUD view is better expressed
against the NZD (AUD/NZD completed a large top earlier this
year) though a break below 0.9580 in AUD/USD would likely
suggest that the USD is gaining a stronger bullish tone once
again," Barclays analysts said in a note.
On Wednesday, the Aussie lost 0.3 percent against the Kiwi
dollar to 1.1875, approaching a 4-1/2 year low of
1.1848 hit on Monday.
The euro laid low at $1.2850 after dropping 0.6
percent on Tuesday following comments from European Central Bank
officials that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates
into negative territory.
ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said the
central bank should be prepared to cut rates if necessary, while
executive board member Peter Praet said the bank could do so if
necessary, a day after another executive board member, Joerg
Asmussen, said the loose policy would stay as long as required.
A negative rate cut is expected by market participants to
push the euro out of its now well-worn range of $1.28-1.32 it
has carved out in the past few months.