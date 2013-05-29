* Dollar moves up across the board, yen strengthens a tad
* Aussie breaks key support, slips further
* Strong US data stands out against weakness
elsewhere-economist
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, May 29 The yen strengthened on Wednesday
as Japanese stocks fell, capping the dollar's broad gains after
robust economic data released on Tuesday raised expectations the
Fed may end its easy programme early, making the greenback more
attractive.
The Australian dollar also skidded through a significant
support barrier at $0.955 to a 2-year low of $0.9543,
reinforcing a bearish trend for the commodity-linked currency as
hope faded that it will regain parity soon. It last bought
$0.9567.
The yen gained 0.3 percent to 102.14 against the
dollar, regaining its correlation with the Nikkei, which slipped
into negative territory during the morning session. The Japanese
currency lost 1.4 percent on Tuesday after data showed U.S.
consumer confidence reached a five-year high in
May.
Strong U.S. housing data reinforced speculation that the Fed
could unwind its bond-buying programme earlier than scheduled,
which helped push the Dow stock index to a record high and
Treasury yields to a one-year peak.
On Wednesday, the dollar index extended gains,
rising 0.1 percent to 84.331, and approaching the 3-year high of
84.498 it hit on May 23.
"Expectations they will stop QE is a factor, but I think
more than that it's about the fact U.S. growth outstrips that of
Japan and Europe. Even if they didn't stop QE, I think the
general trend for dollar buying would continue," said Daisuke
Karakama, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.
The dollar's strength piled pressure on the Australian
dollar, which lost 0.4 percent, leaving it 7.7 percent
down on the month, with a surprise rate cut from the central
bank earlier this month widening the downside.
"Breaking through important support levels like that means
it won't settle down for a while. It would be great of course if
you bought it now and it returned to its previous level, but
it's best not to try that," said Kenichi Asada, manager of forex
at Trust & Custody Services Bank.
Adding to the downbeat tone was data showing that Australian
construction work in the first quarter fell 2 percent on the
previous quarter, compared to expectations of a 1 percent rise
according to a Reuters poll.
"For the time being, a bearish AUD view is better expressed
against the NZD (AUD/NZD completed a large top earlier this
year) though a break below 0.9580 in AUD/USD would likely
suggest that the USD is gaining a stronger bullish tone once
again," Barclays analysts said in a note.
On Wednesday, the Aussie lost 0.4 percent against the Kiwi
dollar to 1.1862, approaching a 4-1/2-year low of
1.1848 hit on Monday.
The euro laid low at $1.2860 after dropping 0.6
percent on Tuesday following comments from European Central Bank
officials that the European Central Bank may cut interest rates
into negative territory.
ECB governing council member Christian Noyer said the
central bank should be prepared to cut rates if necessary, while
executive board member Peter Praet said the bank could do so if
necessary, a day after another executive board member, Joerg
Asmussen, said the loose policy would stay as long as required.
A negative rate cut is expected by market participants to
push the euro out of its now well-worn range of $1.28-1.32 it
has carved out in the past few months.