By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 4 The U.S. dollar found a foothold
back above 100 yen on Tuesday after suffering a sharp setback in
the previous session, when disappointing data cooled speculation
the Federal Reserve would scale back its stimulus anytime soon.
The dollar index also recovered to 82.837 after
sliding as much as 1 percent to 82.428 on Monday following news
the Institute for Supply Management (ISM)'s index of U.S.
factory activity fell to 49.0, its lowest since June
2009.
The ISM sent the dollar crashing through the psychologically
important level to a four-week low of 98.86 overnight on the ISM
data, marking a 4.9 percent drop from a 4-1/2 year high of
103.74 set last month.
On Tuesday, the dollar reclaimed 0.5 percent to 100.09 yen
, initially bounced off its lows early on Tuesday after
sources told Reuters that Japan's government will urge public
pension funds - a pool of more than $2 trillion - to increase
their investment in equities and overseas assets.
Market participants said the news would not be taken in
earnest until the government announced it officially - which
sources said could come as early as Wednesday, when Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe is due to make a speech about his growth
strategy.
"I think a lot of people were waiting to buy on the dip,
around the 99.5 level and so I think they are using this as a
trading factor," said Kyosuke Suzuki, director of FX at Societe
Generale in Tokyo.
"But there's still downside risk for the dollar-yen, with
the Nikkei still in a correction phase," he said.
The dollar was also spurred on by a 2 percent gain for the
Nikkei stock index, its biggest one-day rise in three weeks.
Plummeting shares have pressured the greenback as investors
unwind their long positions on the dollar and buying of Japanese
shares, a trade that dominated the market since November.
The Australian dollar trimmed its losses to 0.4 percent
to $0.9729 after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA)
kept its cash rate steady at a record low of 2.75 percent, as
expected. Governor Glenn Stevens said easing was still on the
table if the inflation outlook did not change.
The dollar's retreat helped the Aussie rally near 2 percent
on Monday, its biggest one-day rise in about a year that moved
it further away from a 19-month trough of $0.9528 plumbed on May
29.
"Right now the market is not very concerned with what
Australia's central bank does - the much bigger factor is the
Fed," said Makoto Noji, senior strategist at SMBC Nikko
Securities.
"It seems that the Fed's stance has changed somewhat: before
it seemed like there was a 50-50 possibility of tapering QE3
early and now it seems less likely. Good payroll data would
change that, but at the very least we should hear something more
concrete at its next meeting," he added.
The market's next focus is a U.S. jobs report out on Friday,
which could support the prospect of the Federal Reserve winding
down its asset-buying programme early. But market participants
say disappointing data such as the ISM suggests bullish bets on
the dollar in recent weeks in hope of such a move were overdone.
"We think USD long positions are likely to remain under
pressure heading into Friday's jobs report, and the employment
number will likely need to beat the 165,000 consensus
significantly to revive USD upside momentum," said Daniel
Katzive, strategist at BNP Paribas.
Renewed pressure on the greenback saw the euro briefly pop
above $1.3100 for the first time since May 9. It was last
at $1.3068 with resistance seen at the overnight high of
$1.3108. This is followed by $1.3141, the 76.4 percent
retracement of its May 1-17 decline.
The euro also pulled away from a four-week low of 129.49 yen
it struck overnight, tacking on 0.3 percent to
130.48 as it tracked the dollar's gains against its Japanese
counterpart.