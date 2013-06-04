* U.S. dollar slowly recovering from Monday's selloff
* U.S. ADP report in focus ahead of Friday's payrolls
* Aussie dollar under pressure, eyes on Q1 GDP
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 5 Commodity currencies nursed heavy
losses in Asia on Wednesday as the dollar continued a gradual
recovery from an early-week selloff, although investors were
wary of any disappointment in a trio of U.S. job reports.
The dollar index was flat at 82.800, having drifted
up from a one-month low of 82.428 plumbed on Monday in the wake
of disappointing manufacturing data that argued against an early
start for the Federal Reserve to unwind its stimulus programme.
That has put Friday's non-farm payrolls (NFP) front and
centre for dollar bulls. A report by payrolls processor, ADP,
due later on Wednesday, will be closely watched for clues on the
NFP report. Even the weekly jobless claims series has gained far
more attention as investors try and second guess the Fed.
"Our U.S. economists expect an above-consensus 200,000 print
in the ADP May employment release, which should signal private
sector job expansion stronger than the overall pace of hiring in
the economy that is restrained by government spending
sequestration," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a client note.
"Firmer U.S. data should bring some relief to USD longs,
although we do not expect an aggressive rush into new positions
until Friday's key payrolls report."
The dollar edged up 0.2 percent to 100.20 yen, and
away from a one-month trough of 98.86 plumbed on Monday. The
euro was at $1.3079, easing back from a one-month high of
$1.3108. Resistance is seen around $1.3141, the 76.4 percent
retracement level of the euro's May 1-17 fall.
The under performers overnight were commodity currencies,
led by the Australian dollar after the Reserve Bank of Australia
kept an easing bias following a widely expected decision to keep
its cash rate at a record low 2.75 percent.
The Aussie dollar reversed almost all of Monday's gains,
falling to $0.9647 from a high near $0.9800. This has
put it within spitting distance of a 19-month trough of $0.9528
plumbed late last month.
The near-term focus for the Aussie is Australia's gross
domestic product data for the first quarter due at 0030 GMT.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect the economy to have grown a
solid 0.8 percent in the quarter.
Traders said a faster growth rate should heighten the appeal
of the Aussie dollar as it would dampen expectations for further
policy easing.
"However, a dismal print may spark fresh lows in the AUD/USD
as it fuels speculation for another rate cut," said David Song,
currency analyst at DailyFX.
"The central bank remains poised to further embark on its
easing cycle in the second-half of the year in order to stem the
downside risks for growth and inflation."
Markets will also be keeping an eye on HSBC's report on
China's services sector due 0045 GMT. Any downside surprise will
no doubt fuel worries about a slowdown in the world's second
biggest economy.