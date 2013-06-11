* Yen weaker as markets await BOJ policy decision
* BOJ seen possibly taking steps to calm bond market
* Aussie slumps to $0.9381, lowest since Sept 2010
By Sophie Knight and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, June 11 The yen weakened slightly
in Asia on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of a Bank of
Japan policy meeting for a sense of what Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda plans to do to tackle recent volatility in Japanese
markets.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent to 98.87 yen, pulling
away from a two-month low around 94.98 plumbed on Friday.
The euro was also 0.2 percent higher at 131.05,
having bounced off Friday's low of 126.19.
Economists polled by Reuters generally expect no policy
action but see the BOJ possibly taking further steps to curb
volatility in the bond market, which threatens to undermine the
central bank's growth objective.
"First, the market wants to know if Kuroda thinks the spike
in bond yields is acceptable or whether he is feeling a sense of
crisis. Second, people want to know what he plans to do about
it," said Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Traders said dollar/yen was also supported after Standard &
Poor's revised its outlook on the U.S. credit rating to stable
from negative.
But the dollar index inched up just 0.1
percent to 81.753, with investors failing to muster much
enthusiasm after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said low
inflation meant the central bank could stick to its aggressive
stimulus programme.
The Australian dollar plumbed $0.9381, its lowest
level since September 2010, after breaking through support at
its 2011 trough of $0.9388.
The move came after Goldman Sachs joined a growing number of
analysts who have downgraded the Aussie since the beginning of
its 9-percent fall from near $1.0400 in early May. The Aussie
last bought $0.9409.
Goldman Sachs now has a 12-month target of $0.8500, down
from $0.9000 previously. On a three-month view, it sees the
Aussie at $0.9200, down from $0.9700. The brokerage also lowered
its growth forecast for 2013 to 2 percent from 2.4 percent.
Currency bears took a swipe at the Aussie on Monday after a
batch of data over the weekend showed economic growth in China,
Australia's single biggest export market, could slow further in
the second quarter.
"The Aussie used to be bought up whenever problems erupted
in the euro zone. But now that Europe has calmed down somewhat,
there is no longer that incentive to buy the Aussie, so it's
likely to remain weak for a while," said Uchida of the Bank of
Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
Uchida said that Italian and Spanish bond yields coming off
dangerously high levels have provided support for the euro,
which touched a 3-1/2 month high on June 6 and has gained 2
percent since the end of May.
On Tuesday, the euro was steady at $1.3250. Its
gains are likely to be capped around $1.35 as the European
Central Bank would probably step in to curb its rise beyond a
level the bank sees as too high, Uchida added.