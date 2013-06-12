* Dollar edges up after falling steeply on lack of BOJ
action
* Aussie steadies after touching near 3-year low
* Euro holds near highest level since late February
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 12 The yen pulled back slightly on
Wednesday after its biggest one-day gain in three years against
the dollar in the previous session, when the Bank of Japan held
off from extending the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans
to quell bond market volatility.
The dollar last bought 96.335 yen, up 0.4 percent
from late New York levels after sinking as low as 95.60 on
Tuesday as investors unwound their short bets on the yen. A
subdued bounce in the euro saw it move to 128.04 yen
after it dropped 2.4 percent on Tuesday.
Yen shorts were squeezed after the BOJ disappointed
investors hoping for an extension in the timeframe of pooled
capital operations to quell volatility in the bond market, which
would be similar to the European Central Bank's LTRO (long term
refinancing operation).
A subsequent report from the Nikkei business daily saying
Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to force losses on
investors of troubled financial institutions, if necessary, to
reduce the burden on taxpayers, was also cited as a contributing
factor to yen buying.
The tumult in the Japanese bond market has raised worries
that it could undercut the BOJ's ultra-easy policy and damage
the government's campaign to revive the world's third-biggest
economy.
The yen had slid 20 percent against the dollar between
mid-November and May, underpinned by the Japanese government's
sweeping policies to stimulate the economy. The fall gained
momentum in April when the BOJ launched an audacious easing
programme.
But the yen has strengthened since then as a sell-off in
Japanese stocks prompted traders to adjust their currency
hedges, while market players also pared back their dollar-long
bets as an imminent tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's
easing programme appeared less likely.
"If growing discussion of an exit strategy for US monetary
policy ahead of the FOMC meeting in September were to increase
volatility on Japan's bond markets and reignite yen
appreciation, we think the BOJ would probably be forced into
action such as extending its pooled collateral operations," said
Nomura analysts in a note.
Tuesday's bounce of 2.7 percent was the biggest one-day gain
for the yen against the dollar since May 2010, according to the
EBS platform.
In the options market, one-month dollar/yen implied
volatility, a measure of expected price swings and a
gauge of options pricing, traded at 15.575, approaching its
near-two-year high of 15.825 hit last Friday.
The dollar index steadied on Wednesday after slumping
in the previous session to 81.034, its lowest in nearly four
months as long bets on the greenback were unwound.
That allowed the Antipodean currencies, recently under heavy
pressure, to tiptoe up after hitting multi-year lows on Tuesday.
The Australian dollar was at $0.9446 after plumbing a
trough of 0.9325 on Tuesday, its lowest since September 2010.
The New Zealand dollar also added 0.2 percent to $0.7896
after hitting 0.7761, its lowest since June 2012.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.3314 after
touching a 3-1/2 month high of $1.3317 on Tuesday, when
Germany's Constitutional Court started a two-day hearing on the
legality of the European Central Bank bond-buying scheme that
has defused the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro gained after European Central Bank executive board
member Joerg Asmussen told the court that the ECB's bond-buying
scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB is serious about
defending price stability but is in effect limited by its focus
on shorter maturity bonds.