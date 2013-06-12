* Dollar edges up after falling steeply on lack of BOJ action

* Aussie steadies after touching near 3-year low

* Euro holds near highest level since late February

By Sophie Knight

TOKYO, June 12 The yen pulled back slightly on Wednesday after its biggest one-day gain in three years against the dollar in the previous session, when the Bank of Japan held off from extending the maximum duration of its fixed-rate loans to quell bond market volatility.

The dollar last bought 96.335 yen, up 0.4 percent from late New York levels after sinking as low as 95.60 on Tuesday as investors unwound their short bets on the yen. A subdued bounce in the euro saw it move to 128.04 yen after it dropped 2.4 percent on Tuesday.

Yen shorts were squeezed after the BOJ disappointed investors hoping for an extension in the timeframe of pooled capital operations to quell volatility in the bond market, which would be similar to the European Central Bank's LTRO (long term refinancing operation).

A subsequent report from the Nikkei business daily saying Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to force losses on investors of troubled financial institutions, if necessary, to reduce the burden on taxpayers, was also cited as a contributing factor to yen buying.

The tumult in the Japanese bond market has raised worries that it could undercut the BOJ's ultra-easy policy and damage the government's campaign to revive the world's third-biggest economy.

The yen had slid 20 percent against the dollar between mid-November and May, underpinned by the Japanese government's sweeping policies to stimulate the economy. The fall gained momentum in April when the BOJ launched an audacious easing programme.

But the yen has strengthened since then as a sell-off in Japanese stocks prompted traders to adjust their currency hedges, while market players also pared back their dollar-long bets as an imminent tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing programme appeared less likely.

"If growing discussion of an exit strategy for US monetary policy ahead of the FOMC meeting in September were to increase volatility on Japan's bond markets and reignite yen appreciation, we think the BOJ would probably be forced into action such as extending its pooled collateral operations," said Nomura analysts in a note.

Tuesday's bounce of 2.7 percent was the biggest one-day gain for the yen against the dollar since May 2010, according to the EBS platform.

In the options market, one-month dollar/yen implied volatility, a measure of expected price swings and a gauge of options pricing, traded at 15.575, approaching its near-two-year high of 15.825 hit last Friday.

The dollar index steadied on Wednesday after slumping in the previous session to 81.034, its lowest in nearly four months as long bets on the greenback were unwound.

That allowed the Antipodean currencies, recently under heavy pressure, to tiptoe up after hitting multi-year lows on Tuesday. The Australian dollar was at $0.9446 after plumbing a trough of 0.9325 on Tuesday, its lowest since September 2010.

The New Zealand dollar also added 0.2 percent to $0.7896 after hitting 0.7761, its lowest since June 2012.

The euro was flat on the day at $1.3314 after touching a 3-1/2 month high of $1.3317 on Tuesday, when Germany's Constitutional Court started a two-day hearing on the legality of the European Central Bank bond-buying scheme that has defused the euro zone debt crisis.

The euro gained after European Central Bank executive board member Joerg Asmussen told the court that the ECB's bond-buying scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB is serious about defending price stability but is in effect limited by its focus on shorter maturity bonds.