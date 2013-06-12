* Dollar edges up after falling steeply on lack of BOJ
action
* Aussie steadies after touching near 3-year low
* Euro holds near highest level since late February
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 12 The dollar steadied against the
yen on Wednesday after suffering its biggest drop in three years
on Tuesday, when investors unwound bearish yen bets as the Bank
of Japan held off from introducing fresh steps to curb bond
market volatility.
The dollar bounced to 96.53 yen after sinking as
low as 95.60 in the previous session and closing down 2.7
percent to mark its biggest one-day fall against the Japanese
currency since May 2010, according to the EBS platform.
The euro followed a similar trajectory, reclaiming 0.5
percent to 128.455 yen after losing 2.4 percent to
approach the two-month low of 126.19 struck on Friday.
Yen shorts were squeezed after the BOJ disappointed
investors hoping for an extension in the maximum duration of its
fixed-rate loans - which would be similar to the European
Central Bank's long term refinancing operation - to try and
quell volatility in the bond market.
"I think 60 percent of the market were expecting something
out of the BOJ. Then overseas stocks sold off and I think the
risk-off atmosphere helped the yen's gain," said Kenichi Asada,
manager of forex at Trust & Custody Services Bank.
"At the moment exporters' dollar purchases have shrunk quite
a bit, so it looks like it will be difficult for the dollar/yen
to head higher again," he added.
A subsequent report from the Nikkei business daily saying
Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to force losses on
investors of troubled financial institutions, if necessary, to
reduce the burden on taxpayers, was also cited as a contributing
factor to yen buying.
The tumult in the Japanese bond market has raised worries
that it could undercut the BOJ's ultra-easy policy and damage
the government's campaign to revive the world's third-biggest
economy.
The yen had slid 20 percent against the dollar between
mid-November and May, underpinned by the Japanese government's
sweeping policies to stimulate the economy and spurred on by the
BOJ's audacious easing programme launched in April.
But the yen has strengthened since then as traders have
adjusted their currency hedges on the back of tumbling Japanese
shares, and as market players have pared back dollar-long bets
as an imminent tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's easing
programme appeared less likely.
"If growing discussion of an exit strategy for U.S. monetary
policy ahead of the FOMC meeting in September were to increase
volatility on Japan's bond markets and reignite yen
appreciation, we think the BOJ would probably be forced into
action such as extending its pooled collateral operations," said
Nomura analysts in a note.
The dollar index steadied on Wednesday at
81.171 after slumping in the previous session to 81.034, its
lowest in nearly four months as long bets on the greenback were
unwound.
The Antipodean currencies, recently under heavy pressure,
tiptoed up on Wednesday after hitting multi-year lows on
Tuesday. The Australian dollar gained 0.3 percent to
$0.9469 after plumbing a trough of 0.9325 on Tuesday, its lowest
since September 2010.
Against the broadly stronger Japanese currency, the Aussie
dropped to 90.02 yen, its lowest since January 2.
The New Zealand dollar also added 0.3 percent to reach
$0.7900 after grazing 0.7761 on Tuesday, its lowest
since June 2012.
"As the euro calms down then I think it's difficult to see
people being attracted towards the Aussie, even though if you
compare fundamentals it's clearly better. I think having no
fresh reasons to buy is taken as a negative factor at the
moment," said Asada of Trust & Custody Services Bank.
The euro was flat on the day at $1.3314 after
touching a 3-1/2 month high of $1.3317 on Tuesday, when
Germany's Constitutional Court started a two-day hearing on the
legality of the European Central Bank bond-buying scheme that
has defused the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro gained after European Central Bank executive board
member Joerg Asmussen told the court that the ECB's bond-buying
scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB is serious about
defending price stability but is in effect limited by its focus
on shorter maturity bonds.