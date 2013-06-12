* Dollar regains foothold after steep fall on lack of BOJ
action
* Aussie steadies after touching near 3-year low
* Euro holds near highest level since late February
By Sophie Knight
TOKYO, June 12 The dollar clawed back against
the yen on Wednesday after suffering its biggest drop in three
years the previous day when investors unwound bearish yen bets
as the Bank of Japan held off from introducing fresh steps to
curb bond market volatility.
The dollar bounced 0.8 percent from late U.S. levels to
96.77 yen after sinking as low as 95.60 in the
previous session and closing down 2.7 percent to chalk up its
biggest one-day fall since May 2010, according to the EBS
platform.
The euro followed a similar trajectory, reclaiming 0.7
percent to 128.76 yen after losing 2.4 percent to
approach its two-month low of 126.19 struck on Friday.
Yen shorts were squeezed after the BOJ disappointed
investors hoping for an extension in the maximum duration of its
fixed-rate loans - which would be similar to the European
Central Bank's long term refinancing operation - to try and
quell volatility in the bond market.
"I think 60 percent of the market were expecting something
out of the BOJ. Then overseas stocks sold off and I think the
risk-off atmosphere helped the yen's gain," said Kenichi Asada,
manager of forex at Trust & Custody Services Bank.
"At the moment exporters' dollar purchases have shrunk quite
a bit, so it looks like it will be difficult for the dollar/yen
to head higher again," he added.
Analysts say the technical support may keep the dollar-yen
above 95 for now, however. The base of its daily Ichimoku cloud
lay at 95.53 on Wednesday, a level the pair hasn't closed below
since mid-October.
The yen had slid 20 percent against the dollar between
mid-November and May, underpinned by Japanese Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's sweeping policies to stimulate the economy and
spurred on by the BOJ's audacious easing programme launched in
April under new governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
But tumult in the Japanese bond market has raised worries
that it could undercut the BOJ's ultra-easy stance and damage
the government's campaign to revive the world's third-biggest
economy.
"Abe said that in the beginning it was important to raise
expectations, and that's what pulled up stocks," said Yoh Nihei,
senior FX market analyst at Citibank in Tokyo.
"But as Nikkei futures approach pre-Kuroda levels, investors
and particularly hedge funds seem more doubtful of Abenomics,"
he said. The Japanese benchmark hit an intraday low of 12,994.08
on Wednesday, dancing closer to 12,362.20, its level a day
before the BOJ overhauled its policy. It closed at 13,298.32.
The Nikkei's tumble in recent weeks has strengthened the yen
as traders adjust their currency hedges on Japanese shares,
while the dollar has been weakened by market players paring back
long bets on the greenback as an imminent tapering of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's easing programme appeared less likely.
The dollar index added 0.2 percent on
Wednesday to 81.273 after slumping in the previous session to
81.034, its lowest in nearly four months as long bets on the
greenback were unwound.
ANTIPODEAN
The Antipodean currencies continued to get hammered after
seeing modest gains earlier in the session. The Australian
dollar slipped 0.2 percent to $0.9421 after plumbing a
trough of 0.9325 on Tuesday, its lowest since September 2010.
"As the euro calms down then I think it's difficult to see
people being attracted towards the Aussie, even though if you
compare fundamentals it's clearly better. I think having no
fresh reasons to buy is taken as a negative factor at the
moment," said Asada of Trust & Custody Services Bank.
The New Zealand dollar also lost 0.1 percent to reach
$0.7868 after grazing 0.7761 on Tuesday, its lowest
since June 2012.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.3295 after
touching a 3-1/2 month high of $1.3317 on Tuesday. The unwinding
of long bets in commodity and emerging market currencies has
apparently sparked a return to the euro now that Italian and
Spanish bond yields have come off dangerous highs.
Later on Wednesday Germany's Constitutional Court will
finish a two-day hearing on the legality of the European Central
Bank bond-buying scheme that has defused the euro zone debt
crisis.
The euro gained a day earlier after European Central Bank
executive board member Joerg Asmussen told the court that the
ECB's bond-buying scheme must be unlimited to show the ECB is
serious about defending price stability but is in effect limited
by its focus on shorter maturity bonds.