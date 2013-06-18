* Market nervous ahead of Fed signals on stimulus
* Dollar/yen outlook tied to stocks, rather than U.S. bond
yields
* U.S. CPI in focus ahead of Fed's meeting on Tues-Wed
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, June 18 The U.S. dollar hovered above a
two-month low against the yen on Tuesday but uncertainty ahead
of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is likely to
cap further gains.
The dollar fetched 94.61 yen in early Asian trade,
little changed from late U.S. levels after positing its first
gains in five sessions on Monday. It wasn't far off a two-month
low of 93.75 set on Thursday.
The dollar/yen pair has recently been driven by share price
moves, especially Japanese equities, rather than U.S. bond
yields, which traditionally have a strong correlation.
A sharp slide in Tokyo stocks recently has led to an
unwinding of short yen positions, helping pull the Japanese
currency off a 4-1/2-year low against the dollar reached last
month.
Speculation the Fed will start winding down its stimulus
program has led to a selloff in global equities in recent weeks,
helping the yen post its best weekly gain in nearly four years
against the dollar last week.
On Monday, the U.S. currency extended gains after data
showed growth in New York state's manufacturing sector picked up
in June, while sentiment among U.S. homebuilders surged to the
highest in seven years.
In a market preoccupied with the course of the Fed's policy,
U.S. consumer price data due at 1230 GMT is likely to attract
some attention as low inflation numbers in recent months have
helped the case for maintaining stimulus.
Economists expect core consumer price index to have risen
0.2 percent in May, or an annual inflation of 1.7 percent.
"A softer reading could fan expectations that the Fed will
strike a dovish tone, likely bringing down U.S. bond yields and
boosting stocks," said Junya Tanase, chief FX strategist at
JPMorgan Chase.
The dollar/yen pair is likely to rise given the yen's recent
inverse correlation with stocks, Tanase added.
Still, some analysts don't rule out the risk of a further
fall in the dollar/yen.
"The dollar had risen 24 yen since late last year and hasn't
come down even halfway from that. I expect continued weakness in
the dollar," said Daisuke Uno, chief strategist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Bank, noting that there are still big yen-selling
positions.
The euro stood little changed at $1.3362 still within
sight of a four-month peak of $1.3390 hit on June 13.
The common currency has been helped by comments from
European Central Bank President Mario Draghi earlier this month
that a cut in the bank's deposit rate below zero was not on the
cards.