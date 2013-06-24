* Dollar index retreats from near three-week highs
* Fed officials play down fears of imminent stimulus
withdrawal
* Aussie bounces from 33-month trough
* U.S. data in focus
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, June 25 The rally in the U.S. dollar
took a breather in Asia on Tuesday after two top Federal Reserve
officials downplayed market fears of an imminent end to
stimulus, with one saying the Fed's exit strategy was still way
out in the future.
Comments from Minneapolis Fed President Narayana
Kocherlakota and Richard Fisher, the hawkish head of the Dallas
Fed, sought to inject a dose of reality into markets, which have
worked themselves into a frenzy at the thought of the Fed
scaling back its bond-buying programme.
That saw the dollar index retreat swiftly from a near
three-week peak of 82.841. It was last down 0.2 percent
at 82.381.
The euro bounced to $1.3129, pulling up from $1.3059,
while the greenback eased to 97.52 yen from a two-week
high of 98.72.
Kocherlakota said financial markets are wrong to view the
Fed as having become more hawkish, while Fisher said the Fed
would still be running an accommodative policy even if it
reduces stimulus.
Those comments also helped spin U.S. Treasuries around,
prompting yields to quickly fall back from near two-year highs.
The pullback in the dollar was most dramatic against
commodity currencies, which have been among the hardest hit as
investors rushed to unwind carry trades.
The Australian dollar rallied to $0.9264, having
plumbed to a 33-month trough of $0.9148 on Monday. In two short
months, it has shed more than 10 percent against the dollar.
Traders said the Aussie remains stuck in a downtrend, with
the first hurdle seen around $0.9325, the June 11 low.
Despite Monday's developments, analysts at BNP Paribas still
favoured the greenback.
"We believe that rising, or stabilising, U.S. yields should
favour the USD against the low-yielders. Given much lighter FX
positioning, we favour cautiously building exposure to USD
longs," Vassili Serebriakov and Daniel Katzive wrote in a client
note.
Traders said upcoming U.S. data should be watched closely
given the Fed's message that it would dial down stimulus if the
recovery continued as it expects. Durable goods, consumer
confidence and housing data are all due later in the day.
Asia has little to offer in terms of market-moving economic
news, but investors will be keeping a wary eye on China after
stocks suffered their biggest daily drop in almost four years.
Fears that China's central bank would keep money tight and
economic growth could slow sharply saw the CSI300 of the top
Shanghai and Shenzhen listings plunge 6.2 percent.