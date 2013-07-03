* Lower volume on US holiday could lead to volatility
* Euro under pressure but holds above Tuesday low
* Expectations of Fed's reduction of stimulus keep dollar
well bid
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, July 3 The dollar extended gains against
the yen on Wednesday to its highest level since late May, lifted
ahead of a U.S. holiday and key jobs data that could heighten
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to reduce
its monetary stimulus in the coming months.
U.S. financial markets will shut early on Wednesday and
remain closed on Thursday in observance of the U.S. Independence
Day holiday. Lower volume could lead to greater volatility,
particularly ahead of Friday's release of the monthly jobs
report for June.
Economists polled by Reuters expect payroll additions of
165,000 jobs last month and a lower unemployment rate of 7.5
percent.
The Fed has signaled its intent to begin to consider
trimming its bond-buying stimulus as the U.S. economy improves.
Such expectations have pushed up U.S. Treasury yields, which in
turn have lifted the greenback.
A better-than-expected figure would likely push up both U.S.
yields and the dollar. A disappointing figure would suggest the
central bank will maintain its asset purchases for now, though
some strategists and market participants believe it would not
alter the overall trend toward a stronger dollar.
"Most believe that the Fed is mostly likely to taper at some
point in 2013, so it's kind of like 'heads I win, tails you
lose,'" said Andrew Wilkinson, chief economic strategist at
Miller Tabak in New York.
"You buy the dollar on expectations of strong data, and even
if it's softer, there shouldn't be a resumption of strength in
the yen," he said, with the Bank of Japan committed to
maintaining its dramatic monetary easing to aim for its target
of two percent inflation in two years.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent from late U.S. trade to 100.72
yen after advancing as high as 100.86 yen, its loftiest
level since May 31. On that day, it rose as high as 101.27 yen,
with the 101-yen level now seen as a key resistance point and
stop-loss orders said to lie around it.
The dollar index stood at 83.591, up about 0.1
percent and not far from 83.613 reached on Tuesday, which was
its highest since May 30.
The euro slipped about 0.1 percent to $1.2971,
holding above its Tuesday low of $1.2962, which was its lowest
since June 3.
The European Central Bank is likely to emphasise at its
monthly meeting on Thursday that the euro zone economy still
needs help.
The Australian dollar steadied at $0.9143, holding
above a three-year low of $0.9105 hit on Monday after the
Reserve Bank of Australia kept the door open to interest rate
cuts and tried to talk down the currency.