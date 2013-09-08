* Investors sell yen in anticipation of Nikkei rally
* Tokyo beats Istanbul to host the 2020 Olympic Games
* China inflation next in focus after good trade data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 9 The yen fell against the dollar
and euro first thing on Monday, reversing most of the gains made
late last week as investors positioned for a rally in the Nikkei
after Tokyo won a bid to host the 2020 Summer Olympics.
The dollar jumped around 70 pips to 99.83, while the
euro climbed to 131.46 yen from around 130.60 late in
New York on Friday.
Tokyo's win could mean a noticeable bump for the economy as
it gears up for the Games. The Tokyo bid committee reckons
hosting the Olympics would boost the economy - from construction
and higher prices - by 3 trillion yen ($30.14 billion) over the
coming seven years.
Traders expect a bullish start for the Nikkei and sold the
yen given both stocks and currency have traded in an inverse
relationship in recent months.
"Although the majority of Japanese seemed to have thought
Tokyo's victory was highly likely, such views seemed not to have
been shared by foreign investors necessarily, partly due to the
toxic water problem at Fukushima nuclear plant. Therefore, the
news could be seen as a positive surprise," analysts at JPMorgan
wrote in a client note.
The decline in the yen helped the dollar regain most of its
losses on Friday after disappointing U.S. jobs numbers raised
questions about whether the Federal Reserve will actually begin
to scale back its massive stimulus programme next week.
But comments from two Federal Reserve officials suggested
the tapering plan is still on track. Esther George, the Kansas
City Fed's consistently hawkish leader said she favoured
trimming the bond-buying programme. Chicago Fed President
Charles Evans said he could be swayed towards a pullback.
That should give investors the confidence to buy the dollar
on any dips, traders said. The euro was a touch softer in early
Asian trade at $1.3173, trimming a bit of Friday's 0.5
percent gain. The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent,
steadying from Friday's 0.6 percent fall.
Also in favour, the Australian dollar reached a three-week
high around $0.9222, further benefiting from Chinese
trade data that added to evidence that the world's
second-biggest economy may have avoided a sharp slowdown.
More gains for the Aussie will depend on whether China's
inflation data, due at 0130 GMT, and industrial output and
retail sales on Tuesday, continue the improving theme. China is
Australia's single biggest export market.
Investors barely reacted to the outcome of the national
election, which as expected, saw Australia's conservative
Liberal-National Party coalition swept into power as investors
overwhelmingly voted out the Labor Party.
Still, some analysts expect business confidence could bounce
now that the election is out of the way and with the coalition
tending to be seen as more pro-business.
"The removal of election uncertainty and the decisiveness of
the win by the Coalition are factors likely to boost
confidence," said Craig James, chief economist at CommSec.