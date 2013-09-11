* Dollar hits two-week lows against a currency basket
* Markets appear to be positioning for no major Fed taper
* Asian emerging market currencies eye central bank meetings
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Sept 12 The dollar struggled at two-week
lows against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on
Thursday, as markets continued to chip away at its recent gains
on growing doubts the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus
in any significant way next week.
The dollar index stood at 81.518, having fallen as
far as 81.445 overnight. It has broken below its 200-day moving
average and lost more than 1 percent from a seven-week peak set
on Sept. 5.
The move came as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with the
benchmark 10-year slipping to 2.912 percent, pulling
back from a two-year high of 3.007 percent reached last Friday.
Indeed, since Friday's disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data, markets appeared to have tempered their expectations for
any aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve.
"Right now, it looks to us that investors expect about $10
billion tapering in September, combined with extremely dovish
language, but no change in the timetable for ending QE," said
Steven Englander, Citi's global head of G10 FX Strategy.
A Reuters survey of 69 economists on Monday also showed the
majority expected the Fed to trim its $85 billion monthly
bond-buying programme by a modest $10 billion.
This has also helped many emerging market currencies recover
from a recent selloff. However, the threat of renewed capital
outflows continues to linger, a point that central banks in
Indonesia, the Philippines and South Korea will have to contend
with as they hold their policy reviews.
Citi economists expect $10-15 billion of Fed tapering and no
change to the withdrawal timetable, an outcome that Englander
said would be neutral, or even slightly hawkish, relative to
current market expectations.
The weakened dollar saw the euro push up to $1.3325,
a high not seen since Aug. 29. The common currency, last at
$1.3309, has completely recovered from a selloff last week
sparked by dovish comments from the European Central Bank.
Against the yen, the dollar only lost a bit of ground and
was still higher on the week. Improved risk appetite and a
rallying Nikkei, helped partly by diminishing worries
about U.S. military strikes on Syria, had weighed on the
Japanese currency.
The dollar bought 99.92 yen, having retreated from a
high of 100.62. Still, it was up 0.8 percent on the week.
The euro's rally against the yen has also cooled off. It
slipped to 132.94 yen from a 16-week high around
133.37.
Commodity currencies have fared well with the New Zealand
dollar enjoying a further boost after the Reserve Bank of New
Zealand said interest rates will probably need to rise next
year.
The kiwi jumped to a near four-week high of $0.8137,
bringing this week's gains to 1.6 percent. The Australian dollar
was also sitting pretty at an 11-week high near $0.9324
, having risen 1.5 percent so far this week.
Further gains for the Aussie will depend on Australia's jobs
data due at 0130 GMT. Forecasts centred on a rise of 10,000 jobs
and the unemployment rate to edge up to 5.8 percent.