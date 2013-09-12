* Dollar hits two-week lows against a currency basket
* Markets appear to be positioning for limited Fed taper
* Aussie knocked off 3-month high after dismal job data
* Asian investors taking profits in dollar ahead of holidays
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Sept 12 The dollar dropped to
two-week lows against a basket of major currencies on Thursday,
as markets continued to chip away at its recent gains on growing
doubts the Federal Reserve will scale back stimulus in any
significant way next week.
The Australian dollar tumbled from a three-month high after
surprisingly soft local employment numbers suggested markets may
have been premature in pricing out the risk of further rate
cuts.
"With threats of an immediate U.S. attack on Syria
subsiding, the market focus is moving to the Fed's meeting. The
market's conviction that the Fed will go ahead with reducing
stimulus has weakened a little bit after the payroll data last
week," said Katsunori Kitakura, associate general manager of
market making at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank in Tokyo.
The dollar index stood at 81.432, having fallen as
far as 81.411. It has broken below its 200-day moving
average and lost more than 1 percent from a seven-week peak set
on Sept. 5.
The move came as U.S. Treasury yields dipped, with the
benchmark 10-year slipping to 2.912 percent, pulling
back from a two-year high of 3.007 percent reached last Friday.
Indeed, since Friday's disappointing U.S. nonfarm payrolls
data, markets appeared to have tempered their expectations for
any aggressive moves by the Federal Reserve.
"Right now, it looks to us that investors expect about $10
billion tapering in September, combined with extremely dovish
language, but no change in the timetable for ending QE," said
Steven Englander, Citi's global head of G10 FX Strategy.
A Reuters survey of 69 economists on Monday also showed the
majority expected the Fed to trim its $85 billion monthly
bond-buying programme by a modest $10 billion.
This has also helped many emerging market currencies recover
from a recent selloff, although the threat of renewed capital
outflows continues to linger.
Citi economists expect $10-15 billion of Fed tapering and no
change to the withdrawal timetable, an outcome that Englander
said would be neutral, or even slightly hawkish, relative to
current market expectations.
DISMAL AUSSIE DATA
The weakened dollar saw the euro push up to $1.3325,
a high not seen since Aug. 29. The common currency, last at
$1.3313, has completely recovered from a selloff last week
sparked by dovish comments from the European Central Bank.
Against the yen, the dollar lost a bit of ground though it
remained up a tad on the week.
The dollar shed 0.4 percent to 99.50 yen, having
retreated from a seven-week high of 100.62 yen hit on Wednesday
on diminishing worries about U.S. military strikes on Syria.
Asian players were taking profits in the dollar/yen ahead of
holidays. Japan will have two long weekends in a row while China
and Korea will also have holidays next week.
The euro's rally against the yen has also cooled off. It
slipped to 132.47 yen from a 16-week high around
133.37.
The Australian dollar fell 0.6 percent to $0.9267,
after data showed a surprise drop in Australia's payrolls and a
rise in the jobless rate to a four-year high.
"The dismal reading signifies a further deterioration in the
local labour market and signals the need for the RBA to remain
accommodative for the near-term," said David de Ferranti, market
analyst at FXCM.
The New Zealand dollar had a better luck, however, after the
Reserve Bank of New Zealand said interest rates will probably
need to rise next year.
The kiwi jumped to a near four-week high of $0.8151 before
fall in the Aussie pulled the kiwi down to $0.8120
,slightly below late U.S. levels.