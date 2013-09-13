* Nikkei says Obama set to name Summers as next Fed chief
* Announcement expected early as late next week - Nikkei
* Dollar and U.S. bond yields rise after the report
* All eyes on Fed meeting next week
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Sept 13 The dollar rose broadly on
Friday, extending its gains after a Japanese newspaper report
said U.S. President Barack Obama was set to name former Treasury
Secretary Lawrence Summers as the next chairman of the Federal
Reserve.
Japanese business daily Nikkei, citing sources, reported
that the White House was expected to announce the decision as
early as next week, after the Fed's Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.
Summers, who served as treasury secretary during the Clinton
administration, and Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen, are considered
the top two candidates to replace current Chairman Ben Bernanke,
whose term expires at the end of January.
Of the two, market players regard Summers as being less
dovish on monetary policy compared with Yellen.
If nominated, Summers would likely face stiff opposition
from Republicans and some Democrats.
Traders said the Nikkei report helped give an added lift to
U.S. Treasury yields and the dollar, both of which had already
been edging higher on the day even before the Nikkei story
reached the market.
"You have to wonder just how credible it is. I mean it would
be understandable if the New York Times or the Wall Street
Journal were reporting this," said a trader for a Japanese bank
in Singapore.
"But the market seems to be showing some reaction to this,"
the trader added.
Reports in the New York Times and Washington Post had
recently suggested Obama was strongly inclined to pick Summers.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback's value
versus a basket of currencies, was last up 0.2 percent on the
day at 81.684, edging away from a two-week low of 81.356
set on Thursday.
The dollar touched an intraday high versus the yen in the
wake of the Nikkei report, rising to as high as 99.98 yen. It
later pared some of its gains, and the dollar was last up 0.3
percent at about 99.83 yen.
Treasury yields also edged higher, with the 10-year Treasury
yield last at about 2.940 percent, up from
Thursday's U.S. close of 2.905 percent.
Earlier, some market players cited the Japanese government's
upgrade of its economic assessment in September as a supportive
factor for the dollar versus the yen.
The government raised its view on the economy for the
seventh time this year because of rising capital expenditure, in
another sign Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's reflationary policies
are boosting growth.
"It seems a step away from deflation. In my view, anything
that seems to edge away from deflation pressures is more
negative for the yen," said Mitul Kotecha, head of global
foreign exchange strategy for Credit Agricole in Hong Kong.
The euro slipped against a broadly firmer dollar, with the
single currency easing 0.2 percent to $1.3272.
The dollar's gains came ahead of the Federal Reserve's
policy meeting next week, with the focus on whether the Fed will
begin to scale back stimulus and by how much.
Following last Friday's uninspiring U.S. non-farm payrolls
data, markets are less worried about the risk of any major
pullback from the Fed.
Indeed, many traders and analysts expect the Fed to reduce
its $85 billion monthly bond-buying programme by a modest $10
billion.
A much larger number would be seen as hawkish and
undoubtedly provide a boost to the dollar, while any delay in
tapering will be interpreted as dovish, traders said.