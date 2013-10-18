* Dollar index inches up but still near 8-month low
* Fed tapering seen unlikely this year
* Tuesday's US payroll data next focus
* China Q3 GDP in line with expectations
By Masayuki Kitano and Hideyuki Sano
SINGAPORE/TOKYO, Oct 18 The dollar nursed losses
near an eight-month low against a basket of currencies on Friday
as traders focused on the economic impact of an acrimonious
showdown in Washington that dragged the U.S. to the brink of a
debt default.
The potential damage to the economy from the weeks-long
government shutdown could discourage the Federal Reserve from
scaling back its stimulus programme at least until the beginning
of next year.
"The markets are driven by expectations that the Fed will
have to maintain its stimulus," said Sho Aoyama, senior market
analyst at Mizuho Securities.
U.S. Democrats and Republicans reached an 11th-hour
agreement on Wednesday to break the fiscal impasse. But the deal
only funds the government until Jan. 15 and raises the borrowing
limit through to Feb. 7.
The first wave of U.S. data released on Thursday after the
government returned to work was fairly upbeat. But the main
focus is squarely on the September payrolls report, which the
Labor department said will be published on Tuesday.
The dollar index edged up 0.1 percent to 79.728,
after having fallen to as low as 79.613 on Thursday, its lowest
level since early February.
For the week, the dollar index is down about 0.8 percent, on
track for its biggest weekly decline since mid-September, when
the Fed shocked markets by keeping its bond-buying stimulus
unchanged.
The dollar's fall in the wake of the U.S. fiscal deal
partially reflected the rise in risk-sensitive currencies as
expectations of continued U.S. stimulus helped to boost Wall
Street shares, with the S&P 500 index hitting a record
high on Thursday.
The euro eased 0.1 percent to about $1.3663, having
set an eight-month high of $1.3682 on Thursday. That was just
shy of this year's peak of $1.3711 set in early February.
One point to watch is whether European authorities will
express concerns about the euro's latest rise against the dollar
given the potential impact on euro zone exports, said a trader
for a Japanese bank in Singapore.
"Officials in countries that are concerned about their
economies are probably watching with a sense of irritation," the
trader said.
Against the yen, the euro inched up 0.1 percent to 133.97
, not that far from a four-year high of 134.95 yen set
a month ago.
The dollar struggled to gain traction against the Japanese
currency after a fall in U.S. bond yields undermined the
greenback's yield allure.
The dollar edged up 0.1 percent on the day to 98.04 yen
, but remained below a three-week high of 99.01 yen
touched on Thursday.
There was limited market reaction to a spate of Chinese
indicators, which were broadly in line with market expectations.
Official data showed China's annual economic growth quickened to
7.8 percent in the third quarter.
The Australian dollar eased 0.1 percent to $0.9623,
hovering near Thursday's four-month high of $0.9647.