* Euro trades slightly below two-year high against dollar
* Dollar index drifts off two-year low touched Friday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Oct 28 The dollar licked its wounds in
early Asian trading on Monday, steadying against major
counterparts ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy-setting
meeting following a testing week which saw it tumble to two-year
lows against the euro.
Economists and market participants widely expect Federal
Open Market Committee members to hold steady on purchasing $85
billion of assets next month when they meet on Tuesday and
Wednesday. Most expect the central bank to delay tapering its
stimulus to at least March next year.
Investors will also keep a wary eye on Chinese short-term
rates, after they surged last week to their highest level since
the June credit crunch.
"For the coming week, the market will continue to focus on
the development in China's money market and the outcome of the
U.S. economic data/FOMC rate decision," strategists at Barclays
said in a note to clients.
"While the consensus forecast now looks for March 2014
tapering, their policy decision is ultimately data-dependent and
incoming U.S. data are worthy of close attention," they added.
The euro was nearly flat at $1.3805, after rising as
high as $1.3832 on Friday, its highest since November 2011,
according to Reuters data.
The euro remained buoyant despite downbeat German Ifo
business sentiment data on Friday, which unexpectedly showed a
decline for the first time in six months.
Currency speculators reduced their dollar bets to the lowest
level since February in the week ended Oct. 1, according to data
from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on
Friday.
Against a basket of currencies, the dollar was slightly
higher at 79.216, but still not far from a near
nine-month low of 78.998 touched on Friday.
The dollar added about 0.2 percent against the yen to 97.55
yen, edging away from a more than two-week low of 96.92
yen hit on Friday.
The dollar remained supported against the yen on the view
that the yield differential between Japanese government bonds
and U.S. Treasuries will persist, as the Fed eventually moves
toward tapering its stimulus while the Bank of Japan maintains
its ultra-easy stance.
The BOJ is widely expected to maintain its monetary policy
stimulus at its meeting on Wednesday and Thursday, to meet its
target of two percent inflation in two years.
The BOJ will also release its latest long-term economic
forecasts on Thursday. Sources close to the central bank have
told Reuters that it is expected to revise up economic growth
for the fiscal year beginning in April 2014 to around 1.5
percent from the current 1.3 percent.