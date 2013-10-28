* Dollar drifts off nine-month trough versus currency basket
* Move seen driven by position adjustment as Fed meeting
looms
* Fed expected to maintain massive stimulus programme
* RBA governor has another go at talking down the AUD,
market obliges
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Oct 29 The dollar clung onto modest
overnight gains early in Asia on Tuesday, but stayed near a
nine-month trough as investors bet the Federal Reserve will this
week set the course for its massive stimulus programme to be
maintained into early next year.
The dollar index was steady at 79.344 after
drifting up 0.2 percent on Monday. However, it remained not far
off Friday's 78.998 - a low not seen since Feb. 1.
A break there could pave the way for a test of this year's
trough of 78.918 and then the September 2012 low of 78.601.
Traders said the market lacked conviction and moves were
driven more by flows and position adjustments ahead of the Fed
policy meeting over Tuesday and Wednesday rather than by
fundamentals.
Indeed, investors would probably have sold the dollar if
going by the latest string of data that suggested a flagging
U.S. economy.
Figures on Tuesday showed U.S. manufacturing output barely
rose in September and contracts to buy previously owned homes
recorded their largest drop in nearly 3-1/2 years.
"The dollar's ability to gain against this backdrop likely
reflects positioning, with USD shorts having built up quickly in
October according to our metrics," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote
in a client note.
That has left the dollar increasingly less vulnerable to
negative news and with more scope to rally if data begins to
beat expectations again, they added.
Traders also said it is unlikely the dollar would react too
negatively should the Fed choose to wait for more evidence of
how badly Washington's budget battle has hurt the U.S. economy
before deciding on whether or not to scale back stimulus.
The dollar index has fallen 1.1 percent so far this month,
adding to a 2.3 percent slide in September.
One of the key beneficiaries of the dollar's decline has
been the euro, which as recently as Friday rose to its highest
since November 2011 at $1.3833.
It last traded at $1.3788 after slipping 0.1 percent on
Monday. Traders see chart resistance around $1.3800/70 with a
convincing break there setting the scene for a retest of the
Oct. 2011 peak of $1.4248.
Against the yen, the dollar bought 97.66, having
gained 0.3 percent, while the euro fetched 134.62 yen
after Monday's 0.2 percent rise.
A standout mover in early Asian trade was the Australian
dollar, which dipped about a third of a U.S. cent to a session
low of $0.9535 after the head of Australia's central
bank again tried to talk down the currency.
Reserve Bank of Australia governor Glenn Stevens said it was
likely the Aussie dollar would fall materially in the future
given the country's declining terms of trade, a shift that would
be welcomed to trade-exposed sectors of the domestic economy.
The Aussie last stood at $0.9542, well off a five-month high
of $0.9758 set last Wednesday.