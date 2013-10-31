* Euro wallows at two-week lows after sharp drop overnight
* Unexpected slowdown in inflation adds to pressure on ECB
to do more
* China PMI data next in focus, U.S. ISM to follow
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 1 The euro nursed heavy losses early
in Asia on Friday, having suffered its biggest one-day drop in
over six months as a shock slowdown in inflation piled pressure
on the European Central Bank to further stimulate the economy.
Data on Thursday showed inflation dropped to a four-year low
of 0.7 percent in the euro area in October, way under the ECB's
target of just below 2 percent. Other data showed unemployment
held at record highs in September, and included alarming
revisions to previous months.
The euro huddled at $1.3585 on Friday, having slid
more than 1 percent to a two-week trough around $1.3515
overnight. It was now down 1.8 percent from a two-year peak of
$1.3833 set just a week ago.
Immediate support was seen at $1.3557, a level representing
the 76.4 percent retracement of its Oct 16-25 rally.
"The euro zone's consumer price report highlighted a growing
threat for deflation," said David Song, currency analyst at
DailyFX.
"Indeed, there's growing bets that the ECB will implement a
rate cut or announce another long-term refinancing operating as
it struggles to achieve the 2 percent target for inflation."
But traders warned about getting too carried away, noting
the always cautious ECB could simply choose to maintain an
easing bias as it continues to see a sustainable recovery in the
euro zone.
The common currency also lost ground against other
currencies including the yen and Australian dollar, falling 1.3
percent to 133.55 yen and shedding 0.8 percent to
A$1.4329.
Renewed pressure on the euro saw the dollar index jump 0.7
percent to a two-week high of 80.273, pulling further
away from a nine-month trough of 78.998 plumbed a week earlier.
It last traded at 80.253.
The dollar, however, eased against the yen, dipping to 98.36
to be off this week's peak of 98.69.
In contrast to the euro zone, U.S. data was far more
encouraging. Business activity in the U.S. Midwest surged past
expectations in October as new orders hit their highest level
since 2004, while weekly unemployment claims fell, countering
recent evidence of soft economic growth.
The upbeat data only served to keep alive some expectations
the Fed might scale back stimulus at its December meeting,
though most analysts still tip March as the window for a move.
The strong Chicago survey has fuelled speculation the
national ISM survey of manufacturing, due later Friday, could
also surprise to the upside.
In Asia, hopes are high that China's manufacturing activity
picked up pace in October, adding to signs of stabilisation in
the world's second biggest economy.
The official PMI is due around 0100 GMT, followed by HSBC's
final PMI report 45 minutes later.