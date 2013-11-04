* Euro bounces off seven-week low vs USD
* Upside seen limited ahead of ECB meeting on Thursday
* Aussie climbs above 95 US cents ahead of RBA rate decision
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Nov 5 The euro clung to modest gains
early in Asia on Tuesday, having bounced off a seven-week low on
the back of improving euro zone data, but talk of a rate cut
this week should curb demand for the common currency.
The euro last traded at $1.3510 after pulling up from
a trough of $1.3442, a low not seen since September and where
strong chart support lies. It was still more than 2 percent
below a near two-year peak of $1.3833 set last month.
Against the yen, the common currency stood at 133.26
, holding off a three-week low of 132.60 plumbed on
Friday.
The rebound in the euro came as a survey showed euro zone
manufacturing activity accelerated in October as new orders
increased for the fourth month in a row.
Still, a sharp slowdown in inflation last week has raised
the risk the European Central Bank may be forced to cut interest
rates as early as this Thursday's policy meeting, or at least
lay the groundwork for a move.
"We expect the ECB to leave its interest rates and forward
guidance unchanged at Thursday's meeting. However, the latest
decline in inflation has raised the likelihood that the main
refinancing rate could be cut again by 25 basis points in
December," Barclays analysts wrote in a report.
The firmer euro knocked the dollar index from a seven-week
peak of 80.930 to 80.591. The greenback also lost a bit
of ground against the Japanese currency, dipping to 98.64
from Monday's high of 98.84.
Not helping to inspire dollar bulls, several U.S. central
bankers said the Federal Reserve is in no hurry to scale back
its bond-buying stimulus program and will only do so when the
economy improves.
A standout currency was the Australian dollar, which popped
back above 95 U.S. cents following strong local retail sales
data. It was last at $0.9505, having gained 0.7 percent
on Monday.
Key to the Aussie's near-term direction is the outcome of
the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy meeting at 0330 GMT.
While the RBA is considered almost certain to keep the cash
rate unchanged at a record low 2.5 percent, market players are
keen to see if it'll again talk down the currency.
The RBA has repeatedly said low interest rates are already
supporting spending and asset values and would like to see a
weaker currency help bolster activity in the trade-exposed
sector for a broader-based economic expansion.
"Going into today's RBA rate announcement, market
expectations are very benign with little to no chance of a rate
cut priced in for the meeting and a tightening of 10 basis
points priced in over the next 12 months," analysts at BNP
Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"The risk is that RBA surprises markets with dovish talk and
some jawboning on the currency. However, absent an actual rate
cut, we are not convinced the impact of these comments will
extend beyond an immediate knee-jerk reaction that will
ultimately offer a buying opportunity on the AUD."