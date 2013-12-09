* Euro hits six-week highs vs USD, five-year peak on yen
* Strong payrolls data boosts risk sentiment
* Tapering of Fed stimulus expected by March
* Aussie also firmer due in part to strong China trade data
By Hideyuki Sano and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, Dec 9 The euro raced to a near
six-week high against the dollar and scaled a fresh five-year
peak versus the yen on Monday after strong U.S. payrolls data
boosted risk appetite despite threats of a possible reduction in
the U.S. monetary stimulus.
The closely watched U.S. payrolls report on Friday showed
employers hired more workers than expected in November, driving
the jobless rate to a five-year low of 7.0 percent.
"The financial markets interpreted the data as suggesting
there's no need to be pessimistic about the global economy,
leading to risk-on trades," said Minori Uchida, chief currency
analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.
The dollar initially rose on the data, which added to
speculation that the Federal Reserve could start scaling back
stimulus this month. Tighter U.S. monetary policy means less
dollars to go around in markets, and is seen positive for the
dollar.
But sharp gains in stocks led currency traders to quickly
switch their positions to bet on higher risk appetite, which
tends to depress the dollar -- and the yen even more.
The euro rose to as high as $1.3748 from $1.3701 late
in New York on Friday, spurred by a wave of stop-loss buying
after $1.3710 was breached in very thin early trade. It later
recoiled to $1.3711.
Against the yen, the euro climbed to 141.54,
reaching highs not see since October 2008.
"It seems like markets have finally braced themselves for
tapering of the Fed's stimulus. Maybe they are getting used to
the idea after having done fire drills earlier," said Katsunori
Kitakura, associate general manager of market making at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust Bank.
Global equity markets tumbled in May when Federal Reserve
Chairman Ben Bernanke flagged the possibility that the Fed will
shrink its bond buying scheme.
A Reuters poll showed Wall Street firms expects the Fed to
start reducing its massive bond-buying program no later than
March, with a handful of them expecting action as early as next
week following a second straight month of robust jobs gains.
A few Fed policymakers will be speaking later in the day,
likely attracting attention of traders desperate to know when
the tapering will happen.
The euro was further underpinned by a growing view that the
European Central Bank (ECB) is in no hurry to provide additional
stimulus.
At the Dec. 5 policy meeting, the ECB chose not to follow
through on November's surprise cut and said it has yet to come
up with a detailed plan of which policy tools to use and when.
"All told, the ECB seems to be slipping back into its old
ways, characterized by a reactive and unaggressive approach to
monetary policy," analysts at Nomura wrote in a note to clients.
"In relation to the euro, this means that the upward trend
in the euro TWI, which has been observed since April could be
sustained for a bit longer," they said, referring to the euro's
trade weighted index (TWI).
Strength in the euro saw the dollar index stuck near
six-week low of 80.223.
The dollar also underperformed commodity currencies, with
the Australian dollar climbing to $0.9145, pulling away
from a three-month trough of $0.8989 plumbed Friday.
Further supporting the Aussie, data on Sunday showed China's
exports handily beat forecasts in November, adding to recent
evidence of a stabilisation in the world's second-largest
economy. China's imports of Australian goods hit a record
high.
The Chinese yuan also hit a new post-revaluation high,
breaking out of its narrow trading range in a possible sign of
more economic confidence in Beijing.
Against the low-yielding yen, the greenback held firm at
102.98 yen following Friday's 1.1 percent rally, not far
from six-month peak of 103.38 yen hit on Tuesday.
The yen continues to be the underdog thanks to the Bank of
Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy.
Data on Monday showed Japan's current account balance
unexpectedly fell into the red in October, underpinning the
dollar against the yen.