* Subdued start for major currencies after uneventful
weekend
* Markets wait to see if Fed will finally taper stimulus
this week
* Yen & Aussie dollar both stay under pressure
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 16 The dollar started trade in Asia
on Monday pretty much where New York left it as investors waited
to see if the Federal Reserve would begin to scale back its
massive bond buying stimulus program this week.
The dollar index was little changed at 80.195, having
risen late last week on growing expectations the Fed could
finally begin to withdraw support at its Dec 17-18 policy
meeting.
"It's still 50/50 as to whether the Fed will announce
tapering," said Shane Oliver, head of investment strategy at AMP
Capital in Sydney.
Oliver said the case for a December taper is that the U.S.
labour market looks stronger and fiscal risks have diminished
with the budget deal. Against this, inflation remains very low
and Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may prefer to see more evidence
that recent employment and spending gains can be sustained.
"I kind of think they should just bite the bullet and start
the process to put an end to the "will they taper or not" soap
opera," he added.
The euro fetched $1.3736, down from a near two-month
peak of $1.3811 scaled last week. Failure to hold above $1.3800
suggested scope for a retreat back to $1.3695 near term, BNP
Paribas analysts said.
Against the yen, the dollar bought 103.11, having
briefly hit a five-year high just shy of 104.00 on Friday. The
euro stood at 141.58 yen, having also scaled a
five-year peak of 142.82 on Friday.
Using the low-yielding yen to buy riskier assets has been a
very popular trade as investors bet the Bank of Japan will
maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy and may even ease
further next year when a sales tax hike kicks in.
The BOJ is widely expected to keep its monetary settings
unchanged at its Dec 19-20 review, while a survey due later in
the morning is expected to show Premier Shinzo Abe's stimulus
policies have probably helped lift business confidence in the
three months to December.
Investors will also be keeping an eye on HSBC's flash report
on China's manufacturing sector due at 0145 GMT.
Any disappointment could add more pressure on the Australian
dollar, which has slumped to its lowest in over three months
thanks to persistent jawboning from the Reserve Bank of
Australia.
The Aussie last stood at $0.8955, having fallen as
far as $0.8909 on Friday.
"We remain bearish AUD and forecast AUD/USD to reach 0.80
in three months time," analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a
note to clients.