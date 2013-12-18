TOKYO Dec 19 The dollar was hoisted to a more
than five-year high against the yen on Thursday after the
Federal Reserve started to dial back its massive bond-buying
stimulus, giving markets a strong signal that the U.S. economy
was growing at a healthy clip.
The euro also came under pressure against the greenback,
hitting a two-week low, and analysts at BNP Paribas continued to
recommend short euro/dollar strategy.
The U.S. central bank said it would reduce its monthly asset
purchases by $10 billion, bringing them down to $75 billion. The
taper will be equally split between mortgage-backed securities
and Treasury bonds.
But in a move to forestall any sharp market reaction that
could undercut the recovery, the Fed also said it "likely will
be appropriate" to keep overnight rates near zero "well past the
time" that the U.S. jobless rate falls below 6.5 percent.
The greenback rose to 104.37 yen, a level not seen
since October 2008. It jumped 1.6 percent versus the Japanese
currency overnight, marking its biggest one-day rally in 4-1/2
months.
"Even though interest rates will remain unchanged for the
foreseeable future, the mere possibility that the Fed could
reduce asset purchases at every meeting next year until bond
buys hit zero is enough reason for investors to buy dollars,"
Kathy Lien, managing director of FX strategy for BK Asset
Management, wrote in a note.
Barclays said it expected the Fed to reduce its stimulus by
$10 billion at each meeting through September 2014, followed by
a $15 billion cutback to end the historical campaign at the
October policy meeting.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at $1.36690, adding to
Wednesday's 0.6 percent slide and touching its lowest against
the dollar since Dec. 6.
"We believe that the outcome bodes well for the USD into
early 2014 and should lead market participants to rebuild the
USD longs that were unwound after the Fed failed to taper back
in September," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note.
"We maintain a short EUR/USD trade recommendation and
suspect that in the context of a positive reaction in equities,
USD/JPY is also vulnerable to further upside."
Sterling pulled back, having rallied 0.8 percent
against the dollar on Wednesday after British unemployment fell
by more than expected, raising expectation that interest rates
could rise earlier than previously forecast.
The pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.6382, off from a more
than two-year peak of $1.6486 set on Wednesday.
BK Asset Management's Lien said strong UK retail sales, due
out at 0930 GMT, could drive sterling above its two-year high.
"Given widespread improvements in the UK economy, retail
sales are expected to rebound after dropping 0.7 percent the
previous month," she said.