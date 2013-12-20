* Yen under pressure as BOJ stands pat as expected
* Aussie wallows near 3-1/2-year low hit after Fed
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Dec 20 The dollar remained on a firm
footing in Asia on Friday, supported by a rise in U.S. Treasury
yields a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would start
to cut its bond-buying stimulus.
The yen stayed under pressure after the Bank of Japan held
its monetary policy steady, as expected, and also maintained its
view that the economy is recovering moderately.
"The yen is a bit weaker, but today's moves are very small,
with many people in overseas markets already winding down ahead
of the holiday next week," said Ayako Sera, senior market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
The greenback was up 0.2 percent at 104.43 yen after
nudging up to a fresh five-year high of 104.46 yen on the EBS
trading platform.
The euro added 0.1 percent on the day against its Japanese
counterpart to buy 142.46 yen, within sight of its
five-year high of 142.89 yen struck after the Fed's move this
week.
BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is likely to stress at a
post-meeting news conference later on Friday that the BOJ
remains committed to its ultra-easy monetary policy even as the
Fed begins cutting back on its massive asset-buying stimulus
programme.
Nearly two-thirds of Japanese firms expect the BOJ to ease
further, though, in the first six months of 2014, as it tries to
achieve 2 percent inflation within two years, a Reuters poll
showed earlier this month.
Citi's Japan economics team expects the BOJ to opt for
additional quantitative easing measures in June or July next
year. The dollar is seen reaching an upside target of 108 yen
around the same time as the BOJ's steps, they said in a research
note.
Meanwhile, rising U.S. Treasury yields gave the dollar a
lift, with the benchmark 10-year yield rising to a
three-month peak of 2.9512 percent on Thursday.
The dollar is likely to keep benefiting from this, as well
as the Fed's eventual steps to tighten once its tapering is
complete.
"Combined with solid economic growth, we expect the Fed to
begin raising rates in mid-2015, earlier than it currently
anticipates," strategists at Barclays said in a note to
clients.
Markets are likely to price in the likelihood of higher U.S.
interest rates much sooner, they added, and "the normalisation
of the U.S. rates curve should add to USD gains."
The euro was down about 0.1 percent against the dollar at
$1.3642 after sinking as low as $1.3632, its deepest
nadir against the dollar since Dec. 6.
The Australian dollar wallowed not far from a 3-1/2-year low
hit after the Fed revealed its stimulus reduction plans.
The Aussie fell as far as $0.8820, its lowest since
August 2010, and was last flat on the day at $0.8866.