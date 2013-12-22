* Markets subdued with Japan closed on Monday and Christmas
holidays ahead
* Dollar off multi-year highs vs yen, Australian & Canadian
dollars
* Markets keeping eye on U.S. data, China money markets
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Dec 23 The U.S. dollar got off to a
sluggish start in Asia on Monday, having slipped late last week
as investors took some profits although analysts still expect
its longer-term uptrend to stay intact.
The dollar bought 104.01 yen, having stepped back
from a five-year peak of 104.64 scaled on Friday. The euro,
which slid to a two-week trough of $1.3625, last stood at
$1.3670.
Trading could be choppy this week as liquidity dries up with
many markets across the globe shut on Wednesday for the
Christmas holiday. Japanese financial markets are closed on
Monday for the Emperor's Birthday.
"Between now and the return of full liquidity, beware the
high volatility often associated to low liquidity. Breakouts
without the satisfying follow through are common in such
conditions," said John Kicklighter, chief currency strategist at
DailyFX.
The greenback rose last week after the Federal Reserve took
a first step towards winding down its massive stimulus program,
trimming its monthly asset purchases by $10 billion to $75
billion.
The outcome was not a total surprise and had a brief impact
on markets given investors had been speculating for months on
the timing of such action.
Data on Friday supported the Fed's decision with revised
figures showing the world's biggest economy grew at its fastest
pace in almost two years in the third quarter.
"Maintaining dollar momentum still requires upcoming U.S.
data to meet a certain threshold of strength," analysts at BNP
Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"However, with the Fed having begun the tapering process
now, the burden of proof has shifted somewhat - data now has to
be just strong enough to keep tapering on track, as opposed to
the presumably stronger track record needed to justify a start
to the tapering process."
U.S. data due for release this week include personal income
and spending on Monday and durable goods on Tuesday.
Investors are also keeping an eye on China's money markets
after the country's central bank last week sought to allay fears
of a cash crunch by injecting $50 billion in three days into the
interbank market.
The pullback in the greenback helped lift both the
Australian and the Canadian dollars off 3-1/2 year troughs. The
Aussie was last at $0.8923, while the loonie traded at
C$1.0639 per U.S. dollar.
In contrast to the Fed, the Bank of Japan last week
maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy although it played
down chances of the need for more stimulus next year.
Still, with the BOJ nowhere close to scaling back support
for the economy, analysts expect the yen to remain the funding
currency of choice in carry trades.
The euro was a touch softer against the yen at 142.15
in early Monday trade, but still near a five-year
peak of 142.90 set last week.