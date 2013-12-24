* Dollar resilient after upbeat U.S. spending and sentiment
data
* Rise in US notes yield support dollar
* Thin year-end conditions keeping currencies hemmed in
* Most global financial markets shut on Wednesday for
Christmas Day
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Dec 24 The U.S. dollar steadied on
Tuesday, having given back a bit of its recent hefty gains as
upbeat U.S. consumption data fostered hopes of solid U.S.
recovery and boosted U.S. bond yields.
Although the market lacked conviction with many investors
having already closed their books for the year, traders expect
the prospects of eventual rate hike by the Federal Reserve to
underpin the dollar.
"Although the Fed's top policymakers seems to feel that
recovery in employment is still feeble, the recent strength in
the economic data must be reassuring for them," said a trader at
a Japanese bank.
The dollar gained 0.2 percent to 104.36 yen, not far
off a five-year high of 104.64 touched on Friday, though
option-related offers at 105 yen blocked its advance for now.
The euro bought $1.3683, down slightly from late U.S.
levels but still holding off a two-week low of $1.3625 plumbed
Friday. Against the yen, the common currency stood at 142.79
, not far from a five-year high of 142.90 set last
week.
The dollar index gained slightly to stand at 80.530
, edging closer to a two-week high of 80.827 hit last
week.
Data on Monday provided some optimism the world's biggest
economy is firmly on the recovery path with inflation benign.
Consumer spending rose in November at the fastest pace since
June, while a survey showed consumer sentiment hit a five-month
high heading into the end of the year.
The data helped to push medium-term U.S. notes yield to
three-month highs, as investors grew suspicious that the Fed
could raise interest rates sooner than it signalled last week.
Althouth the Fed has gone to a great length to tell markets
that tapering of its bond buying does not automatically lead to
rate hikes, that has not stopped investors from speculating on
the Fed's eventual exit from zero interest rates.
Markets are also now looking to see if the U.S. economy will
be strong enough to allow the Fed to continue withdrawing
support through 2014.
"So far, the conclusion seems to be that the Fed is likely
to continue to wind down asset purchases, and this should
provide underlying support for the USD," analysts at BNP Paribas
wrote in a note to clients.
Still, in the very near-term, the market is likely to
struggle to find fresh stimulus ahead of year-end holidays.
Most financial markets across the globe will be shut on
Wednesday for Christmas Day and many will stay
closed on Thursday.
The Aussie slipped 0.2 percent to $0.8913, though
it still kept some distance from last week's three-year low
of $0.8820.
Worries about a cash crunch in China appeared to have taken
a back seat after the central bank last week injected 300
billion yuan ($49.41 billion) into the money market.
Traders, however, will no doubt be keeping a close eye on
any fresh developments there in the year-end lull.