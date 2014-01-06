* Yen higher versus euro and dollar
* U.S. dollar falls from one-month high vs euro after mixed
data
* Market still thin ahead of key event risks this week
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 7 The yen firmed across the board
early in Asia on Tuesday as investors took aim at the greenback
in the wake of disappointing U.S. data, although many currencies
remained in familiar ranges in still thin market conditions.
Trading is usually lacklustre in the first full trading week
of the year as investors trickle back to their desks, with
position adjustments dominating trade. That helped give some
support to the yen, the worst performing major currency in 2013
due to Japan's ultra-loose monetary policy.
Traders are also reluctant to make aggressive moves ahead of
major risk events later in the week including closely watched
U.S. jobs data and policy meetings at the European Central Bank
and Bank of England.
The dollar traded at 104.18 yen, having fallen as far
as 103.91, a low not seen since Dec. 23. It continued to pull
back from a five-year peak of 105.45 set last week.
The euro also lost ground against the yen, reaching a
three-week trough of 141.50 as the common currency
retreated further from a five-year high of 145.675 set late last
month. It was last at 142.05.
Against the dollar, the euro bounced to $1.3633 from
a one-month low of $1.3572 after two measures of activity in the
U.S. services sector showed slower growth in December.
Traders said the reports gave some investors an added excuse
to take profits on long dollar positions, following the
footsteps of currency speculators who had already done so in the
week ended Dec. 31.
Analysts at BNP Paribas said the reports weren't weak enough
to call into question the Federal Reserve's plans to continue
tapering its asset purchases.
"We expect to see good interest to buy USD on dips heading
into the jobs release, and remain short EUR/USD as a trade
recommendation," they wrote in a report to clients.
Still, the dollar's decline was broad, even allowing the
down beaten Australian dollar to pop back to $0.8966,
pulling further away from a three-year trough of $0.8820 plumbed
last month.
There is little in the way of market-moving economic data
out of Asia on Tuesday leaving the focus on equity markets. Any
big falls in Asian stocks could underpin demand for the
safe-haven yen.