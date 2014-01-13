* Short covering lifts yen as Wall St hits the skids
* Yen, Aussie & kiwi among top performers overnight
* US dollar still nursing post-payrolls headache
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Jan 14 The yen held onto broad gains
early on Tuesday, having staged a solid rally against sterling,
the U.S. dollar and euro following a selloff on Wall Street and
a further drop in Treasury yields.
Investors were forced to unwind stretched short positions in
the Japanese currency in the wake of the poor U.S. jobs numbers
and as U.S. stocks posted the biggest one-day fall in
more than two months.
Sterling bought 168.86 yen, having skidded 1.7
percent, while the U.S. dollar traded at 103.03 yen
following a 1.1 percent drop. The euro fetched 140.80 yen
after suffering a 0.9 percent slide.
"With U.S. equity indices down 1.26 percent Monday and
USD/JPY sharply lower, markets in Japan could open lower
Tuesday, which in turn could feedback into more pressure on
USD/JPY," analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"However, bearish JPY remains a high conviction view for
many market participants and we expect the pair to find buying
interest ahead of 101.50."
Friday's disappointingly soft payrolls report has raised
doubts about the health of the world's biggest economy, driving
investors to push out the timing of the first hike in the Fed
funds rate into late 2015 from mid-2015.
All that left the U.S. dollar probing two-week lows against
a basket of major currencies. It would have fallen even
further if not for sterling, itself a victim of recent
disappointing domestic data.
The pound shed 0.6 percent to $1.6383. The euro,
meanwhile, went nowhere after Friday's rally, remaining steady
around $1.3670.
Along with the yen, commodity currencies emerged best
dressed after last night's shakeout in New York with both the
Australian and New Zealand dollars rising to around one-month
highs on the greenback.
The Aussie last traded at $0.9051 after peaking at
$0.9087, while the kiwi was at $0.8374, not far from an
overnight high of $0.8391.
Even the down beaten Canadian dollar staged its first
positive session in about a week, rising to C$1.0859 per dollar
from a four-year low of C$1.0946 per dollar.
There is nothing in the way of market-moving Asian data on
Tuesday, leaving the focus squarely on equities.