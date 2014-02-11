* Dollar off two-week lows vs currency basket
* Yellen emphasises continuity with policy approach taken by
Bernanke
* Aussie outperforms, China trade data next risk event
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 12 The dollar held off a two-week
low against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday,
having rebounded after Federal Reserve Chief Janet Yellen
offered no surprises on policy in her inaugural Congressional
testimony.
In fact, the core message on policy from the new chief of
the world's most powerful central bank was that of continuity
with the approach taken by her predecessor, Ben Bernanke.
For markets, the bottom line was that the Fed remained
committed to winding down its extraordinary stimulus measures
for now.
The dollar index drifted up to 80.632 from a low of
80.448. Against the yen, the greenback edged up to a 1-1/2 week
high of 102.71.
The euro, meanwhile, retreated to $1.3639 from a near
two-week high of $1.3684. But it managed to firm against the yen
to 140.31, a high last seen in late January.
Despite the modest bounce in the greenback, Westpac currency
strategist Richard Franulovich warned the near term prognosis
looked challenging.
"U.S. retail sales data later this week for example is
likely to underwhelm given known weaker auto and chainstore
sales," he said.
But the best performer among major currencies was the
Australian dollar, which jumped 1 percent to a one-month high of
$0.9048. It last stood at $0.9032.
The Aussie rose on the back of upbeat local data on Tuesday
and extended gains amid a general improvement in risk sentiment
that saw Wall Street climb for a fourth session.
Whether the Aussie can continue its winning ways depends
very much on trade data out of China, Australia's single biggest
export market, traders said.
The data is due around 0200 GMT and expectations are for
export and import growth to have cooled in January. The risk is
the Lunar New Year holiday effect may exaggerate any slowdown
.
This could see the Aussie quickly dip back below 90 U.S.
cents as investors cash in recent gains.
For sterling bulls, the Bank of England's quarterly
inflation report due later on Wednesday will be closely watched.
The report gives the BoE a chance to tweak its forward
guidance on policy and firm up a message that interest rates
will not rise until well into next year.
Such an outcome could give pause to sterling, which has
rebounded to $1.6453, from a 17-week trough of $1.6252
plumbed a week ago. It was not far from a near three-year peak
of $1.6667 set late last month.