* Aussie dollar slides after local jobless rate hits highest
since 2003
* Euro nurses wounds after ECB official's talk of negative
deposit rate
* Focus on U.S. retail sales later in day to give dollar
incentive
By Ian Chua and Shinichi Saoshiro
SYDNEY/TOKYO, Feb 13 The Australian dollar fell
sharply on Thursday after an unexpectedly weak employment report
revived speculation that a rate cut may yet be put back on the
table.
The euro meanwhile continued to nurse losses after
suffering a setback on dovish comments from a top European
Central Bank official.
Data released on Thursday showed a net 3,700 Australian jobs
were lost in January, although analysts polled by Reuters
expected a rebound of 15,000 jobs. Unemployment rose to 6.0
percent in January, the highest level since July 2003 and well
above forecasts of 5.8 percent.
The Australian dollar fell 1.1 percent to $0.8928, pulling
back from a one-month peak of $0.9068 reached on
Wednesday. It shed 1.2 percent to 91.34 yen
The Aussie also pared gains on the euro, which bounced back
to A$1.5205 from a two-month trough of A$1.4977
plumbed overnight.
"Today's (Aussie) currency moves show that easing
expectations are being revived again," said Koji Fukaya, chief
executive officer at FPG Securities.
The euro struggled to gain traction on Thursday. The common
currency suffered a setback the previous day on dovish comments
from European Central Bank Executive Board member Benoit Coeure
who said the idea of cutting into negative territory the ECB's
overnight deposit rate was "a very possible option",
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.3607, but
remained below a two-week high near $1.3683 that had been set on
Tuesday. Against the yen, the euro slipped 0.1 percent to 139.27
yen.
"Being a member of the six person Executive Board, Coeure's
comments cannot be lightly dismissed and stoke expectations for
action at the March meeting," said Sean Callow, currency
strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
Against sterling, the common currency touched a three-week
low of 81.80 pence.
Sterling made broad inroads against other currencies as well
after the Bank of England revised up its growth forecast for
2014 to 3.4 percent from 2.8 percent, a much more bullish
outlook than that of most economists.
It also hinted that interest rates could start to rise from
record lows in little more than a year.
"One of the fastest growing developed economies in Europe,
the United Kingdom may be the first to see its policies exit the
post-crisis management era," said Christopher Vecchio, analyst
at DailyFX.
The pound edged up 0.1 percent to $1.6615, having
rallied 0.9 percent against the greenback on Wednesday.
With market action centred on the Aussie, euro and pound,
the dollar and yen were pretty much left to their own devices.
The greenback eased 0.2 percent to 102.36 yen.
The market will look to the weekly U.S. jobless claims and
January U.S retail sales data due later on Thursday for
direction for the dollar.