* Market eyeing slew of U.S. data due this week
* Reaction to G20 outcome limited
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Feb 24 The euro held steady against the
dollar on Monday, retaining its gains made late last week as
political unrest in Ukraine showed signs of settling down for
the time being.
After a week of fighting in the streets of the capital,
Ukraine's parliament voted on Saturday to remove President
Viktor Yanukovich and also freed his arch-nemesis, former prime
minister Yulia Tymoshenko, completing a radical transformation
in the former Soviet republic.
The euro stood little changed on the day at $1.3739,
having pulled away from last week's low of $1.3685.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to 140.92 yen after
going as low as 139.22 yen on Thursday.
"Whether currencies draw stability from the situation in
Ukraine depends on whether the country can swiftly put together
a national government, demonstrations cease, and the European
Union or the International Monetary Fund can provide funds to
make up for frozen Russian aid," Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
strategist at Praevidentia Securities, wrote in a note to
clients.
The dollar was treading water against a basket of major
currencies at 80.248. The dollar index has regained some
footing after touching a trough of 79.927 last week, its lowest
level since late December.
The dollar traded at 102.47 yen, hovering near a
three-week high above 102.80 hit on Friday.
Market participants will be monitoring U.S. indicators due
this week for further signs of potential weakness in the world's
largest economy, after soft data last week surprised to the
downside and dampened prospects for the greenback.
U.S. data out this week includes consumer confidence on
Tuesday, new home sales on Wednesday and fourth-quarter gross
domestic product on Friday.
Market reaction to the outcome of the Group of 20 meeting of
finance ministers and central bank chiefs held over the weekend
in Sydney was limited.
Global growth and recent turmoil in emerging markets were in
focus, but the G20 communique did not hint towards significant
friction between advanced and emerging economies.