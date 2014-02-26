* US dollar posts best one-day gain in a month, hits
two-week highs
* U.S. warns Russia it would be 'grave mistake' to intervene
militarily in Ukraine
* Aussie dollar eyes capital spending data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, Feb 27 The U.S. dollar held near
two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on
Thursday, after rallying overnight even as U.S. Treasury yields
fell further.
Traders said the move was a bit of a puzzle but pointed to
heightened tensions in Ukraine and an unexpectedly upbeat report
on U.S. new home sales as supporting the greenback.
The dollar index climbed 0.4 percent, its biggest
one-day rise in about a month, to as high as 80.524. It has
since retreated slightly to 80.415.
The greenback drifted up to 102.40 yen, but remained
well within its previous session's range of 102.01/102.63, while
the euro traded at $1.3683, near a two-week trough of
$1.3661 plumbed overnight.
Underpinning the dollar, emerging market currencies came
under renewed pressure led by a fall in Ukraine's hryvnia after
the central bank abandoned a managed exchange rate policy in
favour of a flexible currency.
But Barclays Capital analyst, Eldar Vakhitov, viewed that as
a positive move.
"We see the abandonment of the peg as positive news because
allowing for greater exchange rate flexibility has been one of
the requirements outlined by the IMF," Vakhitov wrote in a note
to clients.
"The step has resultant costs however, not least of which is
that it could aggravate internal FX demand and may even
accelerate deposit flight pressure," he said.
Raising tensions in the region, President Vladimir Putin
ordered 150,000 Russian troops to be ready for war games near
Ukraine, prompting the United States to warn Russia that it
would be a 'grave mistake' to intervene militarily.
Protest leaders in Ukraine, a former Soviet republic that
Putin has called a "brother nation", want to form a new
government following the overthrow of pro-Russia President
Viktor Yanukovich.
Despite the risk of greater instability in the region, there
was no widespread panic in markets with Wall Street ending
nearly flat, while safe-haven currencies like the Swiss franc
and yen were mixed.
Renewed demand for the U.S. dollar came at the expense of
commodity currencies such as the Australian dollar, which
quickly dipped back below 90 U.S. cents to last trade at $0.8965
.
The Aussie's immediate fortunes will depend on capital
spending data due at 0030 GMT. Any upside surprise in spending
plans could help put a floor under the currency.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's weather-delayed
testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later on Thursday
will also be closely watched.
"It would be a huge surprise if she amended the prepared
testimony, but there should be plenty of interest in the lengthy
Q&A session in front of the Senate Banking Committee," said Sean
Callow, currency strategist at Westpac in Sydney.
"One key line of inquiry should be her view on how much of
U.S. data weakness lately can be blamed on the weather."