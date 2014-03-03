* Yen among best performing major currencies overnight
* Concerns about Ukraine still dampening risk appetite
* RBA rate review to offer some distraction for Aussie
dollar
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 4 The yen held onto chunky gains
early on Tuesday, having been squeezed higher as skittish
investors dumped riskier assets amid tensions over Russian
military intervention in Ukraine.
The euro traded at 139.30 yen after falling 0.8
percent on Monday, while the dollar fetched 101.43 yen
not far from a one-month low of 101.20.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces have tightened
their grip on the Russian-speaking Crimea region, a move
described by U.S. President Barack Obama as a violation of
international law and of Ukraine's sovereignty.
Obama warned his government would look at a series of
economic and diplomatic sanctions that would isolate Russia,
which on Monday saw its stocks, bonds and rouble plummet.
The Russian central bank hiked its key lending rates and
spent as much as $12 billion of its reserves in a desperate
attempt to prop up the rouble.
Heightened geopolitical tensions took their toll on global
stocks but traditional safe havens including gold, U.S.
Treasuries and German Bunds all rallied.
In the foreign exchange market, the yen was the main
beneficiary. The U.S. dollar was also in favour, further helped
by a batch of encouraging U.S. economic data.
U.S. factory activity rebounded from an eight-month low last
month and consumer spending increased more than expected in
January, suggesting the economy was regaining some strength
after abruptly slowing in recent months.
"The overall tone of the data is optimistic with the major
sentiment surveys surprising to the upside. Hence this should
alleviate some of the weather-related concerns and be
USD-supportive," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a note to clients.
The euro last stood at $1.3735, having fallen 0.5
percent on Monday. This helped the dollar index climb to
80.063, pulling away from a two-month trough of 79.688 plumbed
on Friday.
The Swiss franc, usually seen as a safe haven currency, lost
a bit of steam after scaling a two-year peak against the dollar
and a one-year high on the euro.
Commodity currencies, which tend to be sold off in times of
heightened market stress, showed remarkable resilience. The
Australian dollar, for example, edged up to $0.8935
having hit a one-month trough $0.8891.
The focus for Aussie punters is the Reserve Bank of
Australia's (RBA) policy review due out at 0330 GMT.
The RBA, however, is almost certain to keep the cash rate at
a record low 2.5 percent, having already said last month that it
saw a period of stability in policy.
"The currency has been surprisingly resilient despite heavy
anti-risk sentiment at the start of the week, which may reflect
investors' unwillingness to take directional bets until the RBA
announcement is behind them," said Ilya Spivak, currency
strategist at DailyFX.
"Once event risk passes, pent-up selling pressure may be
released and send the Aussie below support near the 0.89 level
to the U.S. dollar."