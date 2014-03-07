* Euro holds near 2-month peaks against dollar
* Dollar firm versus yen, Ukraine wariness seen capping
gains
* Expectations for U.S. jobs lowered by soft ADP, ISM
reports
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 7 The euro hovered near a two-month
high against the dollar early on Friday following a relief rally
when the European Central Bank left its interest rates
unchanged.
Caution ahead of the closely-watched U.S. nonfarm payrolls
later in the day was seen capping further gains.
The ECB left interest rates unchanged on Thursday and ECB
President Mario Draghi told a news conference that economic
conditions in the region did not require a shift in monetary
policy.
The euro stood at $1.3860, within a stone's throw of
a two-month peak of $1.3873 hit on Thursday just after the ECB
decision.
The single currency fetched 142.87 yen after
brushing a two-month high of 142.99 yen earlier on Friday.
Friday's nonfarm payrolls report, due at 1330 GMT, is likely
to show job growth in the United States picked up enough in
February to encourage the Federal Reserve to continue scaling
back its monetary stimulus.
A Reuters poll of economists found employers were expected
to have added 150,000 workers to their payrolls last month.
But market watchers said expectations may have been lowered
following the soft ADP private sector jobs report and ISM
services sector survey released earlier this week.
"The market could treat the consensus figure of 150,000 jobs
as a positive surprise. Considering the severe winter
conditions, a number through to 120,000 may not be considered a
letdown," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust in Tokyo.
The dollar fetched 103.100 yen, having broken above
the 103 yen threshold on Thursday for the first time since late
January and pulling away from this week's low of 101.20 yen hit
on Monday.
A solid U.S. nonfarm payrolls report would help the
greenback consolidate its position above 103 yen but
participants will be wary of pushing too far as the crisis in
Ukraine appears far from over, Sera at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
said.
The yen, along with the Swiss franc, is considered a safe
haven currency and received a major boost earlier this week when
tensions in the Crimea heightened.
The dollar index, which weighs the dollar against a
basket of major currencies, stood at 79.663 after falling to a
2014 low of 79.59 on Thursday on the euro's post-ECB surge.
The Australian dollar was at $0.9108, not far from
a three-month high of $0.9114 reached Thursday after upbeat
retail sales and trade data supported a steady interest rate
outlook.