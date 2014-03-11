* BOJ holds policy steady, downgrades view of exports
* Euro shows resilience even as Ukraine tensions continue
* New Zealand dollar hits post-float high vs currency basket
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 11 The yen remained trapped in
narrow ranges in Asian trade on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan
stood pat and gave no indication that further easing steps were
in the cards yet.
The BOJ maintained its massive monetary stimulus as widely
expected, and stuck to its view that economic growth and
consumer price increases remain on track. It downgraded its view
of exports but upgraded its view of capital expenditure and
industrial production.
The BOJ's next meeting on April 30 comes after the
implementation of a sales tax increase scheduled for April 1.
The central bank will also release its semiannual economic
outlook then, which investors say could give it an opportunity
to alter its outlook and justify a policy move.
"In order to ease, they have to change their way of looking
at the economy, and currently they think the economy looks okay,
so they don't feel they need to do anything at all," said
Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed income at PineBridge
Investments.
"But the positive impact of BOJ easing has already started
to taper off, even during the October-December period,"
Matsukawa said.
Data on Monday underscored the economic recovery remains
fragile. Japan posted a record current account deficit in
January, and its fourth-quarter gross domestic product growth
was revised down, suggesting the effects of the BOJ's easing
might have already begun to wane.
A Reuters poll last month showed economists expect the BOJ
to ease policy further around the middle of the year, as they
say it will otherwise be difficult to meet the bank's 2 percent
inflation target.
The dollar and euro were treading water against the Japanese
currency, nearly flat on the day. The greenback bought 103.30
yen, after wavering in a 103.20-103.43 yen range, while
the single currency changed hands at 143.22 yen,
after wobbling between 143.08 yen and 143.44 yen.
The dollar was barely changed against a basket of major
currencies, inching up slightly to 79.804.
EURO'S RESILIENCE
The euro edged down about 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.3865, but remained not far from a 2-1/2-year peak of
$1.3915 touched on Friday.
The euro's resilience held up even as the crisis in Ukraine
continued. A pro-Russian force opened fire in seizing a
Ukrainian military base in Crimea on Monday and NATO announced
reconnaissance flights along its eastern frontiers.
Investors also warily watched developments in China, where
short-term rates and the yuan both stabilised, after they fell
on Monday following weak exports data released over the weekend.
"China is not a factor today, but it could emerge at any
time as a factor weighing on risk," said a market researcher at
a foreign exchange consultancy in Tokyo.
The Australian dollar, often used as a liquid proxy
for China plays because of its sensitivity to developments in
Australia's largest export market, was up about 0.1 percent at
$0.9021.
The New Zealand dollar hit a post-float high against a
currency basket on Tuesday ahead of a widely expected rise in
New Zealand interest rates on Thursday. On a trade-weighted
basis, the kiwi rose as high as 79.51, according to
Reuters data, its highest level since the currency was floated
in 1985.
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand is set to raise interest
rates and lay out a path for a series of increases over the next
two years, according to a Reuters poll of economists.